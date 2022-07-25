Melbourne Demons AFL player Christian Petracca shows off his cooking skills on TikTok 

Melbourne Demons star Christian Petracca is much more than just a premiership winner and Norm Smith medalist; he’s also a sneaker fanatic, talented basketball player and budding chef – a talent he now shares with the world.

Petracca, who has Italian ancestry, started a TikTok account last week with videos of him cooking up a storm.

He already has nearly 1.4 million views on dishes including teriyaki salmon, wonton noodle soup, shrimp tacos and san choy bow.

Proving he’s not a one-trick pony, he also uploaded a video of him baking what looked like an absolutely delicious apple crumble prior to losing the demons to the Bulldogs.

The two-time All-Australian midfielder has always been a foodie, like the rest of his family, and has previously said he learned to cook from his mother Elvira, specifically an Italian ingredient: meatballs in sauce.

His love of cooking is a passion he shares with partner Bella Beischer, a romance that blossomed during the pandemic after the couple met in Portsea and started seeing each other in January 2020.

Beischer is a glamorous and highly qualified lawyer, who describes Petracca as a ‘great support’ and someone of ‘great values ​​who is ambitious and competitive’.

The pair try out most of the dishes, with seafood and pasta as favorites alongside Asian and Mexican dishes.

Christian Petracca with girlfriend Bella Beischer on holiday in North Queensland

Petracca provided insight into the couple’s roles in the kitchen, where they compete for credit over who’s really responsible for the tasty, eye-catching fare.

“Bella is my sous chef. She does the chopping and clearing and I do everything else,” he says. “She’s the brain behind the situation, and I’m the muscle,” Petracca said Code Sports in February.

“I put it all together. She’s the creative who takes the photos and posts them on Instagram and claims she’s done cooking!”

Surprisingly, for a pale-looking footy player, he doesn’t eat a large amount of red meat – he prefers to keep it light unless he’s preparing for a footy game.

“I’m a big person, you might say, but I don’t eat much,” Petracca said.

‘I fill up pretty quickly, I’m actually quite skinny. I don’t actually eat much. It’s only when I’m loading carbs for a race that I smash a ridiculous amount of food. But otherwise, Bella actually eats more than I do.’

Christian Petracca celebrates with Demons fans after winning the grand final and taking home the Norm Smith Medal in 2021

Petracca handball during the Demons 2021 grand final win over the Western Bulldogs in Perth

During a period of the pandemic when AFL players were spending time at a Perth hub, some Perth relatives sent Petracca care packages containing meats and Italian delicacies, much to the delight of his Demons teammates.

When he’s not cooking up a storm in the kitchen, Petracca can be found with his insane shoe collection, which runs into the hundreds, while the Demon is also an avid gamer – especially for NBA 2K and FIFA.

The multi-talented sportsman was also a highly regarded basketball player in his youth, being selected in the National Under-17 squad along with NBA star Dante Exum.

Christian Petracca eats a poke bowl of teriyaki salmon he cooked, with the video his most popular TikTok yet

While Petracca didn’t quite reach the dizzying heights of his phenomenal 2021 season in a rollercoaster year for the Demons, he was in strong form in midfield.

The squad has now dropped to second on the ladder despite starting the season with a 10-game unbeaten run, with many wondering if there was a side that could beat Melbourne in 2022.

The rails have loosened somewhat since then, following a series of off-field incidents – but no doubt the Demons will be one to watch in September.

You would be brave to bet against the master chef who would expand his Norm Smith medal collection.