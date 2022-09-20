Melbourne Demons AFL Mad Monday party at pub where Dustin Martin was filmed groping topless woman 

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The Demons have put their disappointing end to the 2022 season behind them with Mad Monday celebrations at a popular Melbourne pub.

Players gathered at The Sporting Globe Bar & Grill in Richmond to drown their sorrows after a tumultuous season that featured internal squabbling and a boozy bust-up between Steven May and Jake Melsham at a team dinner.

It’s the same spot where superstar Dustin Martin was filmed groping a topless woman during the Tigers’ 2015 end-of-season celebration.

Many players sported VFL medals after Melbourne’s reserves team, the Casey Demons, won the league’s grand final on Saturday, but there were no outrageous outfits, with the team mainly wearing casual T-shirts and jeans.

Star Demons forwards Ben Brown (left) and Alex Neal-Bullen (right) wore goggles at the club’s Mad Monday parties. Neal-Bullen took it to the next level by also wearing a rash vest and board shorts

Brown holds the glasses in his hands as he chats with a rider outside the pub

From left to right, Matt Buntine (black shirt with medal), Jake Melksham and Corey Ellison arrive at Melbourne’s Mad Monday party. The trio were wearing VFL medals after the team’s reserve grade won the grand final on Saturday

That said, star players Ben Brown and Alex Neal-Bullen bizarrely wore swim goggles for the occasion for reasons unknown.

Brown appeared to be wearing his daughter’s pink pair, somehow pinching them over his afro, while Neal-Bullen took it to the next level by also wearing a faded shirt and board shorts.

Christian Petracca arrives at the Sporting Globe on Monday fresh from his sixth place finish in the Brownlow Medal the previous day.

There was no doubt that many players were happy that the Brownlow Medal, traditionally scheduled for Monday night, was moved to Sunday to avoid a clash with the Queen’s funeral.

Christian Petracca was pictured arriving fresh from his sixth place finish, while May was also seen entering the venue.

May was suspended for one match by the club after he got into a boozy bust-up with team-mate Melksham while suffering from concussion.

Steven May arrives at Melbourne’s post-season celebrations on Monday

The much-publicised incident came at the glamorous French restaurant Entrecote in June, where May allegedly taunted Melksham and another team-mate over the fact they did not play in the side’s historic grand final victory in 2021.

Melksham responded by punching May in the face, with scenes being slammed by footy fans and the owner of the restaurant.

Luke Dunstan, who played five games for the Demons this season after moving from St Kilda, was pictured arriving at the pub looking tired after being one of the leading players for Casey in their VFL grand final win .

Luke Dunstan enjoyed a happy few days after a VFL final win and Mad Monday celebrations

Demon Daniel Turner arrives at Mad Monday celebrations with a VFL grand final medal

The 121-game veteran was pictured on social media enjoying a cigar after the 32-point triumph over Queensland club Southport.

It was a disappointing season for Melbourne after claiming the flag in 2021.

While the club finished the regular season in second place, the side nosedived after the May-Melksham fiasco, which came after a 10-0 start.

They won just six of their 12 remaining matches and were joined in the final in straight sets by Brisbane and Sydney.