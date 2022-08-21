Melbourne dad’s genius idea lands him a $1million dollar deal with Coles and Woolworths 

<!–

A father’s genius idea for allergen-free spreads landed him a $1 million deal with Coles and Woolworths — before they even sold a single jar of their product.

Founder Seong-Lee Ang told Daily Mail Australia that the idea for the allergy-free spreads came from his children because of their own allergies.

“The inspiration came from my two children because they have severe anaphylactic allergies,” he said. “My daughter is allergic to seven of the top 10 allergens.”

Seong-Lee Ang (pictured) developed three allergy-free spreads that landed him a $1 million dollar deal with Coles and Woolworths before even selling a single pot

The three spreads from Buddee Foods contain chocolate, creamy and crunchy and can be found in the spreadpad

‘When we were looking for sandwich fillings for our children, there was little choice in the filling aisle in supermarkets, because almost all of them contained nuts.’

After Mr Ang noticed that the “huge gap” in the market was not being filled, his allergy-free spreads company called Buddee was born, along with his colleague Rodney Chieng to launch it.

Australia currently has the highest rate of confirmed food allergies in the world, closely followed by the UK.

Ten percent of infants, four to eight percent of children and about two percent of adults have food allergies in Australia.

Buddee co-founder Seong-Lee Ang pictured with his wife. He told Daily Mail Australia that spreads were “just the beginning for Buddee” and that he and Mr Chieng were already working on new allergen-free foods.

Mr Ang said the process of developing the dissemination was slow and challenging, taking 15 months between him and Mr Chieng, who is credited with the hard work in the formulation.

“The three things we focused on with the spreads was to make it allergen friendly, that it tasted really, really good. Otherwise, kids won’t take it to school or eat it, and we wanted to make it healthy. We don’t want our kids to eat junk. ‘

“We had many versions, we had to go through all the allergens. It was a real challenge to make it taste good, as dairy and nuts generally make the food taste good.’

Melbourne’s fathers Mr Ang (right) and Rodney Chieng (left) invented the health-based spreads after 15 months of trying different formulas

The duo reached out to Coles and Woolies after initially considering doing a soft launch. Executives of the two supermarket chains were receptive to the allergy-free spreads, telling the couple: ‘We want your product in our stores’

The duo were set to do a soft launch of their spread range in early 2022, after working on it for two years.

But Mr. Ang felt that Coles and Woolworths might be receptive to their product and decided to get in touch.

“At the beginning of the year we were preparing for the launch. We had everything planned. We were going to have a soft launch and sell online, but we thought why not approach Coles and Woolies.”

“Products like this don’t exist on Coles and Woolies shelves. So we met them both earlier this year.’

Mr Ang said executives of the two supermarket giants immediately “understood there was a gap in the market.”

Mr Ang said the inspiration for the spread came from his two children (pictured) who have severe allergies

“They realized that a product like Buddee was needed on the Australian shelves.”

Coles and Woolworths eventually agreed to a $1 million deal with Mr. Ang and Mr. Chieng to stock their Buddee Foods spreads.

It was before the couple even set up their online store and sold a single pot.

“The fact that Coles and Woolies took it upon themselves before we sold a pot – we were over the moon. We haven’t even opened an online store yet and they came back to us and said, ‘We want your product in our stores.’

“It has made a big difference to our family and other families,” added Mr Ang.

He told Daily Mail Australia that spreads were “just the beginning for Buddee” and that he and Mr Chieng were already working on new allergen-free foods.

“We were already talking about other Buddee products when we were putting together our spreads. Our new products will also be safe and healthy for children to eat.”

Buddee spreads will be available from Coles and Woolworths later this month.