Melbourne Cup Myer Fashions on the Field contest to go non-binary

Melbourne Cup’s prestigious Myer Fashions on the Field event is going non-binary to celebrate its 60th anniversary.

The Victoria Racing Club has scrapped the best-dressed men’s and women’s categories for the fashion competition that returns alongside the Melbourne Cup Carnival in October, in an effort to be more ‘inclusive’.

Instead, the race club is organizing two fashion awards that are open to everyone.

The categories are Best Dressed and Best Suited and men, women and people who identify as non-binary can all enter.

Chairman Neil Wilson told the Herald Sun the change is an attempt to increase the reach of the competition.

“To celebrate the 60th anniversary of Myer Fashions on the Field and its return to Flemington, we are making sure our fashion story promotes equality, inclusion and individuality as we set course for the next 60 years,” he said.

“We proudly embrace the idea that fashion and style are an expression of individual creativity and believe that this should be reflected in the international event.”

“The PRC is seen as traditional,” he added. “Being traditional doesn’t mean you can’t be progressive.”

Melbourne Cup Carnival ambassador Christian Wilkins, the son of TV personality Richard, welcomed the change.

“I couldn’t love it more,” Wilkins said. “Any fashion insider will tell you that the future of fashion is fluidity, it’s so exciting to see Myer Fashions of the Field leading that trend here in Australia.

“In addition, it’s amazing to generally create an accepting, non-judgmental space for all people to express themselves.”

Tailor Emily Nolan specializes in suits for women and non-binary customers.

She is now looking forward to seeing her designs in the competition. Last year, the best dressed man and woman each won more than $90,000.

“This is going to be a big party for all genders wearing dresses and suits,” Nolan told the Sydney Morning Herald. “Women and non-binary people will be able to wear a suit. Men and non-binary people can enter in dresses.

“Everyone will be able to express their appreciation for the event through the creativity of fashion.”