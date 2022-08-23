Melbourne city declares war on vaping

<!–

Smoking and vaping will soon be banned in more Melbourne CBD.

Melbourne City Council is examining how to expand smoke-free zones at the entrances of train stations and council-owned buildings.

The ban is currently in effect in 13 outlying areas, but could also come into effect at landmarks such as City Hall, libraries and community sports centers.

Mayor Sally Capp said residents have called for an extension.

The popularity of vaping has soared in the past year, especially among teenagers, with the number doubling among 16-24 year olds in just 12 months

“We know that smoking is incredibly harmful not only to smokers themselves, but also to passive smoking recipients,” she said in a statement.

“The City of Melbourne is working hard to ensure that more residents, employees, visitors and families can enjoy our beautiful city without health problems.”

Melbourne City Council has no say in whether there should be a ban on state buildings, including the areas around the MCG.

Signs in the city’s existing smoke-free zones will soon be updated to explicitly ban vaping.

“We are confident that this new signage will help minimize opportunities for e-cigarette use in our community,” said Ms Capp.

Quit Victoria estimates 19,000 Australians die each year from tobacco effects, but says there are no statistics on deaths linked to vaping.

“I think we’re still a long way from understanding… the health risks associated with vaping,” Quit Victoria executive director Dr Sarah White told AAP.

“The biggest concern with vaping right now is that it is a gateway to smoking, especially for children.

‘I think [the ban] is really great because we hear all the time from people telling us that they really hate walking through those clouds of smoke or those clouds of sickly sweet e-cigarette aerosol.”

Victorian Health Secretary Mary-Anne Thomas said she was concerned about the health effects of vaping in public places.

‘We know that all tobacco is harmful. We take this issue very seriously,” she told reporters on Tuesday.

“In terms of the decisions Melbourne City Council makes, they are decisions for the council. But anything we can do to reduce smoking, vaping and all things tobacco is a good thing.”