Melbourne CBD: Boyfriend had skull bashed in with a hammer and was stabbed under dominatrix orders

A dominatrix who ordered her “willing slave” to savagely bash her on-again, off-again boyfriend in what became a gruesome murder had lured him to his doom.

But hairdresser Heide Victoria Bos, 37, of Melbourne’s CBD, will go free in just over two years after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

On Wednesday, Victoria’s Supreme Court heard that 39-year-old Nicholas Cameron had an on-again, off-again relationship with Bos when she ordered her slave, Stuart Lindsay Heron, to beat him so hard that he would leave town for good.

BDSM queen Heide Bos will spend Christmas behind bars after pleading guilty to manslaughter

Nicholas Cameron was framed by Heide Bos, who asked her ‘willing slave’ to bash and rob him. He was brutally beaten to death

Bos was originally charged with murder, but accepted a deal with the prosecution to plead for the lesser charge.

On that deal, Judge Michael Croucher indicated he would sentence her to just six years in prison with a non-parole period of three and a half years.

Mr Cameron was found dead in an apartment in Sturt St on the Southbank on 10 July last year.

It may now be revealed in what gruesome fashion he was allegedly sent off by Heron, who will face a jury murder trial in the middle of next year.

The court heard that Heron ambushed Mr Cameron in the car park of his apartment complex after being lured out by Bos.

Heide Bos wanted her boyfriend to get out of town. The man she ordered to help her achieve that evil goal allegedly beat him to death with a hammer

Heide Bos has already served 484 days of what is likely to be a three and a half year unconditional prison sentence

With his small dog Misty by his side, Heron reportedly jumped out of the shadows, crushing his skull with a hammer before stabbing him in the face and stomach.

For eleven minutes, Cameron fought for his life, screaming for help that would never come.

Crown Prosecutor Elizabeth Ruddle SC told the court Bos gave Heron detailed instructions on how to access Mr Cameron’s complex, including how to steal his keys and where to keep several safes.

She had met Heron a few weeks earlier on ‘FetLife’ – a social media site for the BDSM and fetish community.

Under the heading ‘Hedonistic Siren’, Bos described himself as a ‘stupid’ who was ‘above you in every way’.

“If you really believe that I would be content simply to punish you or let you wash my dishes, then you are truly deluded and living a fantasy of your own making. You’re a pathetic excuse,’ Bos told potential suitors.

Heron, who went by the name ‘Slave Pee Into’, was proud of his service to masters.

“That includes being her personal plaything, cook, cleaner, masseuse, handyman, builder and mechanic,” he wrote on his profile.

Nicholas Cameron was reportedly beaten to death in a ‘brutal’ attack by Heide Bos’ ‘willing slave’

Hairdresser Heide Victoria Bos, 37, pleaded guilty to manslaughter of Nick Cameron

Bos would be undone when police discovered that Heron, whom she believed to be a motorcyclist, had wired her $2,000 for “rent.”

Police subsequently found a slew of material linking her to the alleged killer, including text messages in which she expressed her contempt for Mr Cameron.

“I love that stupid son of a bitch but I hate him for treating me the way he has,” one message read.

The court heard Bos continued to slander Mr. Cameron to her slave, telling him that he had made her feel ‘unsafe’.

She told Heron that Mr. Cameron was an “ungrateful f**k wit” and a “f**k face loser.”

In July last year, Bos hatched her plan to make Mr. Cameron disappear.

Mrs. Bos asked Mr. Heron if he could get (Mr. Cameron) to leave town. If it was possible to get someone to leave town and not come back,’ Mrs. Ruddle said.

“Mr. Heron said he’d done it before and he could be very convincing and that (Mr. Cameron) would be hurt and in pain but could leave in 12 hours.”

The court heard that Bos and Cameron had had a “fleeting relationship” with verbal abuse and periods of estrangement.

At the time of Mr Cameron’s death, another woman was pregnant with his child.

The court heard Mr Cameron accused Bos of robbing him, labeling her a ‘master slut’ and manipulator.

They were messages that Bos passed on to Heron, sealing Mr. Cameron’s goddamn doom.

“As her slave, Bos’s misfortune was Mr Heron’s misfortune,” Mrs. Ruddle told the court.

Bos herself later told the police that her slaves were ‘below her’.

“Happiness is your happiness. If they can do something to make your life easier… in an ideal world, they would,” Bos told detectives.

Heide Victoria Bos met her lover on a kinky website

Heide Victoria Bos convinced her ‘slave’ to bash a man

Mr Cameron’s father made a moving victim impact statement to the court, expressing his grief in the form of a poem.

He described his son as a good football player, rider and snowboarder – a man who loved to joke and was loyal to his mates.

The court heard Mr Cameron’s brutal murder would forever torment his family, who now struggle every day to get through.

Bos’ lawyer Rahmin de Kretser argued that Bos herself was traumatized by the series of events she brought into play.

If looks could kill: Heide Victoria Bos asked for a sentencing notice before pleading guilty to the crime

De Kretser said Bos had struggled with depression behind bars and struggled with the guilt and shame associated with causing a man’s death.

Although Bos had been charged with murder, she insisted she was unaware that weapons would be used in the attack.

Justice Croucher will sentence Bos in February.