Melbourne CBD bins to stay full as garbage workers go on strike over pay conditions

Garbage has been left on the streets of an Australian town after workers quit their jobs over a wage dispute.

About 100 Melbourne employees of The Municipal and Utilities Workers Union started their strike from 5am on Thursday morning over a dispute with their employer Citywide.

They want a weekly pay increase of $50 plus another $20 to protect the payment from any further pandemic-related disruptions.

The union alleges that Citywide failed to show up to a scheduled meeting last Friday, while another meeting scheduled for Thursday morning failed to reach an agreement.

About 100 Melbourne garbage collectors are on strike over waste to be collected in bins (file image)

The employees (photo) are represented by the union for municipal and utility companies

Citywide has contracted with the City of Melbourne to provide waste management services including the emptying of residential and municipal rubbish bins along with curbside collection and asphalt cleaning.

Municipal & Utilities Workers Union president Jennifer Marriott said the union has no plans to back down.

“The strike will last as long as Citywide needs to understand that we just want to talk to them,” Ms Marriot said. The Herald Sun.

“But the HR manager doesn’t take calls, they just ignore us. All their workers work for less money than local government workers who do similar work.’

She claimed that Citywide has made a profit over the past two years from lockdowns, but had not given employees pay rises.

Citywide said in a statement that their services would not be affected.

“Such class action would be illegal and could be stopped by an order from the Fair Work Commission,” a spokesperson said.

The company said it has already proposed a three percent pay increase plus a one-time payment of $350 to extend the Enterprise Agreement through June 2023.

“We have not received any requests from employees for a $50 per week raise plus a $20 emergency service payment.”

“Citywide has a committed group of employees and remains convinced that, should illegal industrial action take place, its services will not be affected.”