Melbourne Catholic church under fire for pushing out beloved Pietro e Paolo café

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A local Melbourne community rises up against the Catholic Church trying to squeeze a much-loved cafe out of the area.

The owner of Italian eatery Pietro e Paolo in South Melbourne has been told that the lease on the church grounds will not be renewed.

More than 100 residents gathered outside St. Peter’s and Paul’s Church on Saturday, calling on management to “support” the cafe and owner who have helped the community through the Covid pandemic.

“It’s part of every celebration we’ve had since it opened. Andrea made every birthday cake for my kids. It would be a shame to leave the property empty,” said local Chelsea Murrell The age.

Andrea has more charity in his little finger than we have seen by the people [in the rectory] next-door.’

The owner of Italian cafe Pietro e Paolo in South Melbourne has been told that the lease on the church grounds will not be renewed

More than 100 residents gathered outside St. Peter’s and Paul’s Church on Saturday, calling on management to ‘show a little heart’

The church’s priest, Father Bob McGuire, was forced to retire in 2012 — a figure residents believe was key in creating the close-knit local community.

Andrea Mantese, who runs the cafe, effectively took his place as suburban patriarch, but is now in danger of losing his spirit.

The Pietro e Paolo regularly feeds the homeless and provides food for the church and the local population.

It became a pop-up florist during the pandemic, to bring a bright spot to the area.

Ms Murrell, whose children attend Catholic primary school across the road, said the cafe was where the local mothers met every day.

It remains unclear why the cafe is closing, with parishioner Robert Larkins saying no details have been given in the plans for the space.

Father Gary Deverywas is in charge of the decision but has so far declined to comment.

“Let’s hope the Catholic Church shows some heart, especially at this time when it needs to show compassion for the community,” said Mr Larkins.

The Catholic Church has come under fire from a local South Melbourne community for telling its beloved community cafe to close its doors

Other residents have described the cafe as ‘iconic’ and crucial to the suburb’s ‘sense of community’.

The owner, Mr. Mantese, said he was “abhorred” by the lack of communication from the church.

“I asked if we could arrange a lease for at least until Christmas, or month-to-month, but they said no,” he said.

‘[Father Devery] said to my face, ‘It’s not my fault,’ but the Archdiocese says the parish is 100 percent independent.’

In a statement, the Catholic Archdiocese of Melbourne Executive Director Tim O’Leary said the decision “ultimately rests with the pastor.”

‘[I] understand that the parish is in the midst of a broader master planning process, including an evaluation [of] all aspects of parish property,” he said in a statement.