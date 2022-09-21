Melbourne bus crash: Mum was about to go to Bali when she learned her daughter was in a smash

A mother has praised Jetstar for giving her a full refund for her trip to Bali after learning on her way to the airport that her teenage daughter was the victim of a bus accident.

The schoolgirl was traveling with 26 of her peers from Loreto College Ballarat to Melbourne airport at 3:15 a.m. on Wednesday for a field trip.

Just then, a truck collided with their bus near Bacchus Marsh, in the northwest of the city, causing the school bus to roll 50 meters down a hill.

No one died, but 32 students and staff were rushed to hospital with a student’s leg partially severed.

On Wednesday afternoon, a mother took to a private Facebook group to explain that her daughter was physically okay but was shocked by the incident.

The mother was on her own to the airport for a vacation, but canceled her trip, praising Jetstar for giving her a full refund under the circumstances.

“I wanted to say how Jetstar softened the blow of what was a terrible day for my family,” the mother wrote.

“We were separately on our way to the airport for our trip to Bali when we heard how serious the crash was.

“Their school trip to USA Space Camp, which took place while we were in Bali, is being canceled and we have to take care of our girl. As a result, our trip is canceled today.’

She described the budget airline as “nothing short of amazing” despite numerous complaints in recent months about lost luggage, lengthy delays and canceled flights.

“I just wanted to give credit where it belongs,” she continued.

“Please give your loved ones an extra squeeze.”

Others were quick to applaud Jetstar for his compassion.

“Oh god, how scary for your family and the families of those involved,” wrote one group member.

“Good to see some compassion from Jetstar. I hope everyone is okay and that they can enjoy their trip in the future.

Another said: ‘It’s always good to get good feedback. Hope your daughter and other students recover quickly.’

On Wednesday morning, Victoria Police Detective Inspector Roger Schranz explained that the school bus had been delayed in accordance with the speed limit signs due to another collision on the road.

The truck, full of sand, then came down the hill and collided with traffic.

Trevor Oliver, who works for a towage company, told Seven News he was about half a mile away when he heard three loud crashes.

A bus carrying 27 female students from Loreto College Ballarat, four adults and a driver collided with a truck on Wednesday and rolled 50 meters down a hill (pictured, the bus)

Oliver ran to the crime scene and was shocked to see injured children between ages 9 and 11 spilling from the bus onto the grass.

“Your heart immediately sinks, but then to get there and find students, (it’s) another world,” he said.

Oliver said he ran across the embankment and, with the help of others, took the driver’s windshield off so some girls could climb out.

He then saw a girl whose leg was almost completely separated from her body. “Three of us got hold of her . . . we freed her and carried her outside,” he said.

‘(I) just tried to calm her down. We grabbed everything we could to wrap her leg because we were aware of her bleeding.’

He then gave the students his phone so they could call their families.

Mr Oliver used to work for the Country Fire Authority and has dealt with trauma before but acknowledged that it never gets easier.

Trevor Oliver (pictured) rushed to the crime scene after a school bus collided with a truck on a Melbourne highway

Inspector Schranz described the lack of fatalities as “miraculous” and believes the use of seat belts by students on the bus probably saved their lives.

“Seat belts have been fitted. We don’t know who was wearing a seatbelt and who wasn’t, but I assume that since so many of them survived, they would have had their seatbelts on…I don’t believe anyone got kicked out of the bus,” he said.

Inspector Schranz described the accident scene as “chaotic” as children worked to free themselves from the mangled bus.

While the most seriously injured were transported by ambulance or flown from the accident site, a bus full of paramedics was deployed to take the slightly injured to various local hospitals.

“It was horrible for (the children) but just as horrible for their parents,” said the inspector.

Ambulance Victoria confirmed they examined more than 30 people in “various circumstances” at the accident site.