Melbourne bus crash: Good Samaritan was first at the scene, Western Motorway, Bacchus Marsh

A schoolgirl’s leg was severed in a horror bus crash that rushed 32 students and staff to hospital, recalls a Good Samaritan who was among the first on the scene.

The bus was carrying 27 teenage girls from Loreto College Ballarat, along with four adults and a driver, when it hit the truck at 3.15am on Wednesday and rolled 50 meters off a hill in Bacchus Marsh, north-west Melbourne.

Trevor Oliver, who works for a towage company, told Seven News he was about half a mile away when he heard three loud crashes.

Oliver ran to the crime scene and was shocked to see injured children between ages 9 and 11 spilling from the bus onto the grass.

“Your heart immediately sinks, but then to get there and find students, (it’s) another world,” he said.

Trevor Oliver (pictured) rushed to the crime scene after a school bus collided with a truck on a Melbourne highway

In a devastating collision between a school bus with 27 students on board and a truck, two were seriously injured and rushed to hospital (photo, the scene of the accident Wednesday morning)

Oliver said he ran across the embankment and, with the help of others, took the driver’s windshield off so some girls could climb out.

He then saw a girl whose leg was almost completely separated from her body. “Three of us got hold of her . . . we freed her and carried her outside,” he said.

‘(I) just tried to calm her down. We grabbed everything we could to wrap her leg because we were aware of her bleeding.’

He then gave the students his phone so they could call their families.

Mr Oliver used to work for the Country Fire Authority and has dealt with trauma before but acknowledged that it never gets any easier.

The students of the exclusive school were on their way to the Melbourne airport to fly to the US and visit the NASA space camp at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The field trip, which cost $7,700 per student, was previously canceled due to Covid restrictions.

On Wednesday morning, Victoria Police Detective Inspector Roger Schranz explained that the school bus had been delayed in accordance with the speed limit signs due to another collision on the road.

The truck, full of sand, then came down the hill and collided with traffic.

The truck and school bus collided at about 3:15 a.m., causing the bus to roll 50 meters down a hill and seriously injure the truck driver and a teenage student (pictured, the front of the truck after the crash)

The students were on their way to the US to visit the Kennedy Space Center in Florida (pictured, the suitcases of the students next to the crashed bus)

“(VicRoads) had speed limit signs, they had people working on the side of the road in connection with the roadblocks destroyed by the previous collision,” he said.

“The bus slowed down according to the signs and then the truck rounded the corner and drove down the hill.

“It saw the deceleration and the increasing traffic and collided with the bus, pushing it off the left side of the highway.”

Inspector Schranz told the truck driver that as of Wednesday morning he had refused to tell investigators how the crash had happened.

It was also revealed that while witnesses rushed to help the children, the truck driver did not.

Inspector Schranz said a combination of speed, drugs, alcohol and fatigue will all be avenues of investigation for detectives.

The truck and car collided at 3:15 a.m. Wednesday in Bacchus Marsh, north-west Melbourne.

Victoria Police Detective Inspector Roger Schranz said the truck collided with the school bus after coming down the hill and seeing traffic surge from a previous crash (pictured, site of the crash on Wednesday morning)

‘We also look at all collisions and heavy vehicles. Fatigue, alcohol drugs – the condition of the vehicle,’ he said.

Inspector Schranz described the lack of fatalities as “miraculous” and believes the use of seat belts by students on the bus probably saved their lives.

“Seat belts have been fitted. We don’t know who was wearing a seatbelt and who wasn’t, but I assume that since so many of them survived, they would have had their seatbelts on…I don’t believe anyone got kicked out of the bus,” he said.

Inspector Schranz described the accident scene as “chaotic” as children worked to free themselves from the mangled bus.

While the most seriously injured were transported by ambulance or flown from the accident site, a bus full of paramedics was deployed to take the slightly injured to various local hospitals.

“It was horrible for (the children) but just as horrible for their parents,” said the inspector.

The 27 students were from Loreto College in Ballarat (above) and were on their way to a school trip in the US

The students of the exclusive girls’ school were on their way to a $7,700 trip across the US (photo, the students’ itinerary)

Ambulance Victoria confirmed they examined more than 30 people in “various circumstances” at the accident site.

Two teenagers were taken to the Royal Children’s Hospital, one by air and the other in serious but stable condition with lower body injuries.

A man in his 50s was treated for minor injuries at Alfred Hospital.

One person was flown to Royal Melbourne Hospital while three others were driven.

They were a woman in her 40s with upper body injuries, a man in her 40s with lower body injuries and a teenage girl with upper body injuries.

All were in a serious but stable condition.

A woman in her 40s with upper body injuries and two teenage girls with minor injuries were taken to Sunshine Hospital in stable condition.

A teenager was taken to Western Hospital Footscray with minor injuries.

Two teenage girls were taken to Ballarat Base Hospital, one with back injuries and another with upper body injuries. Both were in stable condition.

Another 11 people were taken to Ballarat Base Hospital in stable conditions from the crash.