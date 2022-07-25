Melbourne bike lane sabotaged with glass and sharp objects: St Kilda cycleways

A series of punctures along a Melbourne bike path has raised fears that a bike-hating terrorist is sabotaging riders by leaving sharp objects on the path.

Frustrated riders contend with broken glass strewn across new cycle paths across St Kilda, in the south east of the city.

Jacinta Costello said a quarter of cyclists in her local riding group had been forced to dismount after their tires were punctured by shards.

“Over the weekend we drove and we had three flat tires in a group of 12, which is quite unusual,” she said. 9News.

Dale Monsbourgh said the splinters penetrated deep into the rubber and lodged in the inner part of his tires.

A wave of flat tires along a cycle path in St Kilda has raised fears that a vandal is targeting cyclists. Pictured: Cyclists in the old lane on Beach Road

Glass fragments (photo) are scattered over the new green bicycle path

“I went to put on my replacement tube and there was still glass on the wheel itself,” he said.

“It really ruined my ride.”

Riders have flocked online to blame the local government, believing the fragments were left over from construction debris, but in this state it’s not known where the objects came from.

“Punction city century,” wrote one user.

‘Beautiful winter morning for a ride next to the crazy new cycle paths in beach road full of glass.’

A woman said she had three flat tires while driving from Port Melbourne to St Kilda.

“Have taken out countless bits of green glass and all had to buy new tires,” she said.

Cyclist Jacinta Costello (pictured) said three of the 12 riders in her cycling group had flat tires

Port Phillip councilor Andrew Bond said he had been approached by some cyclists who reported the dedris

One cyclist reported three flat tires during a six-kilometer ride

“I don’t drive in the area anymore because the residue hasn’t been cleaned up properly.

“Any glass that hasn’t stuck to the epoxy needs to be wiped off the road!”

Another woman said: ‘I drove past Marine Parade to Brighton to pick up a friend’s dog, oh my gosh, I’ve never seen so many people fix their flat bicycle tires.’

However, transportation officials say the debris was not left on the road during construction.

Transport Ministry executive director Alan Fedda said the glass has a different shape and color from materials used to make bike paths and an investigation is underway to determine if it is an act of vandalism.

Municipal workers were called on Monday morning to remove the dirt from the road.

Victoria Police said an official report on the matter has yet to be made.