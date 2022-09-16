Melbourne-based powerbroker Mark Casey mourns sudden New York death of his son James Casey

Mark said the tragedy of his son’s medical condition should be a warning to everyone

Son James Casey, 26, died in tragic circumstances while working for him in NY

Mark Casey is one of Australia’s strongest real estate tycoons and power brokers

The son of Melbourne real estate mogul Mark Casey has passed away suddenly on a night out in New York, sparking a torrent of grief and a tragic warning to others.

James Casey, 26, suffered from type 1 diabetes but is said to have left without his insulin or epipen, which reportedly contributed to his sudden death.

He had reportedly refused to let the medical condition rule his life after being diagnosed with it five years earlier – but as a result, he paid the ultimate price.

James Casey (pictured)

Devastated father Mark Casey said his son’s death should serve as a warning to all diabetes patients to carry their medicines with them and prevent their families from suffering as he has.

While out with his friends, Mr. Casey was struck by acute diabetic ketoacidosis, in which the body breaks down fat for fuel and chokes the blood supply with acidic byproducts.

Severe cases require immediate emergency care, but although Casey was surrounded by friends, it caught him off guard and killed him.

He learned about the tragedy in a phone call from one of his eldest son’s friends while he was in Mykonos in Greece with his wife and younger children.

James and his sister Mackenzie Casey (pictured) have both forged impressive careers, following in the footsteps of their father Mark

James (pictured) was known among friends for his easy-going nature, although his father says he often neglected to carry medication because he didn’t want his diabetes to rule his life

They immediately flew to the US, where James had lived in New York while working as a partner for his father’s company.

His body was flown home earlier this week for a private funeral in Torquay, Victoria, and a service to commemorate his life on Friday.

Close friends of the private investor and his son – including Essendon greats James Hird and Mark Harvey, financial director Hugh Robertson – were among 500 others at a merry celebration of James Casey’s life.

The wealthy – many of whom held senior positions in design, PR and Melbourne’s business and sports communities – gathered at the chic Commons Collective venue in St Kilda.

Loved by many, James (pictured) died on a night out in New York after diabetic ketoacidosis due to his type 1 diabetes

“I want to thank everyone who helped get him home so quickly to be with his family and friends,” Mr Casey told the Herald Sun.

“We really want to keep it positive. James had so many friends. He had traveled to 21 countries with friends all over the world before he was taken from us too soon and I know he would have wanted us to celebrate.”

Mark has amassed a small empire of real estate and other investments through his private company Casey Capital, which manages billions of dollars in projects.

He also has a reputation as one of the country’s strongest rulers, having at one point been tipped to become the president of Essendon Football Club.

A touching social media post from his godfather and uncle Glen Casey said everyone in the family was shattered.

“There are no words to describe this loss … we are all just completely devastated and broken into little pieces,” he wrote.