Melbourne Airport storm: Flights delayed as terminal floods with rain before Christmas

Melbourne Airport apologizes to passengers as crews clean up mess

Passengers at Melbourne airport have had to dodge waterfalls pouring from rooftops as wild weather ravages the state.

A Melbourne Airport spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia that leaks have been reported in multiple terminals and some flights have been delayed.

“There are some leaks in the terminals due to a severe storm and we have crews working to clean it up,” a Melbourne Airport spokeswoman said.

“We apologize to all our passengers.”

A video posted to Instagram by a traveler shows water pouring off the roof with a pool of water forming on a tiled floor below near a departure lounge.

Staff are seen scrambling as bystanders watch in shock at what they see.

A second video shows the water flooding the pub in Terminal 1 as windows and tables are saturated.

The severe weather hit the airport just before 2pm and resulted in some flights being diverted while other aircraft were placed in a holding pattern.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Melbourne, saying heavy rains and damaging winds were expected across the state.

It is estimated that more than 100,000 passengers were at Melbourne Airport on Thursday as holiday travel gets into full swing.