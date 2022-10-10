WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Melbourne Airport: Major security breach, Qantas delays flights

Australia
By Jacky

Chaos at Melbourne Airport as major security breach forces hundreds of travelers to evacuate the terminal

By Kylie Stevens for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 20:34, 10 October 2022 | Up to date: 20:37, 10 October 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

There has been a security breach of some sort at Melbourne airport which means there is a huge line of people to be re-screened by Qantas.

A Qantas statement about the incident said: ‘A passenger appears to have inadvertently walked from an unsecured area to a secured area at Melbourne Airport.

“As a precautionary measure, all Qantas operations have been suspended and passengers in the terminal are being re-screened, causing delays to some services this morning.”

More on the way

Melbourne Airport Major security breach Qantas delays flights

You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More