Melbourne airport chaos as dozens of travellers told to expect huge queues and delays

Similar scenes at Sydney Airport on Monday after 21 flights were cancelled

Chaos at Melbourne Airport with huge queues across the terminal

Dozens of travelers at Melbourne Airport have been warned of delays as huge queues meander across the terminal.

Passengers were faced with a chaotic scene as they arrived at the airport Monday morning with lines stretching all the way to the international terminal.

Queues also formed at the airport service desk after three flights to Sydney were cancelled, causing travelers to scramble to be rebooked.

Similar scenes are set in Sydney Airport, where dozens of domestic flights have been canceled on three airlines.

photo, passengers during a 2020 Qantas battle

Twenty-one flights over Qantas, Virgin Australia, Jetstar and REX have been cancelled, with some passengers being warned just hours in advance.

The chaos comes after thousands of Qantas passengers’ travel plans were thrown into disarray on Sunday after a nationwide computer outage.

