Melanie Sykes splits from gondolier lover Riccardo Simionato

Melanie Sykes is divorced from her gondolier toyboy Riccardo Simionato.

Friends have said the TV host, 52, and Riccardo, 25, broke up earlier this year because “travelling back and forth was not sustainable.”

The couple fell for each other in October 2020 after paying £72 to go on his gondolier for half an hour. Although they broke up, they remain friendly.

A source told The sun: ‘Riccardo is based in Venice, while Mel is in the UK.

“It was very nice and romantic to travel back and forth in the beginning, but in the long run it wasn’t very sustainable.

“The couple have nothing but kind things to say about each other and Venice will forever hold a very special place in Mel’s heart.”

The last time Melanie referred to Riccardo on her social media was in August 2021 after she flew to Venice to see him.

She wrote: ‘Ciao for now beautiful Venice, you and your people have my heart.’

He, in turn, wrote, “Thank you so much for the good times we spent together.”

They were photographed in London last October, but that was the last sighting.

Mel and Riccardo fell in love while on holiday in Venice in October 2020 after paying £72 for a half-hour ride on his gondola.