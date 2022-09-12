Melanie Sykes details her battle living with autism as she’s prescribed medical Cannabis

Melanie Sykes shared her struggles with autism and anxiety when she took to Instagram in a candid video on Sunday.

The TV host, 52, opened up about bouncing back from a “huge slump” and more raw about her struggles when she noted that the world can feel “pretty brutal.”

She also described her struggles with receiving a prescription for medicinal cannabis to help – and admitted it was ‘a long time coming’ after seeking advice from multiple GPs.

The former Today with Des and Mel host was diagnosed with autism last year, as her 18-year-old son Valentino has the same developmental disability.

And while she chatted openly with her 303,000 Instagram followers, Melanie shared: “I wanted to talk to you about my week this week.

“In the end, something incredible happened, I tried to get myself a prescription for medicinal cannabis and I was finally able to get an appointment with a few GPs who agreed that medicinal cannabis would help expose my autism.

“The more I expose and start off my thick skin and open up to other people, I’ve become even more sensitive than I already am.

‘That’s why I experienced a lot of fear. Some of you will know that I was in the process of coming back from a massive breakdown, so I’m very happy. It’s going to be a huge experiment and hopefully it will work for me, so we’ll see.’

Moving on, the TV personality explained that she’s been buying store-bought CBD oil for a number of years and always carries an “SOS kit” with CBD products in it.

As for her struggles with agoraphobia, the fear of entering open or crowded places, leaving the house or being in places where escape is difficult, Melanie said the SOS kit is helping.

‘I have been using CBD oil for years, it has really helped and there are so many on the market. I’ve tried quite a few and I use one called ‘Canamis’. When I became agoraphobic I made an SOS kit with a paper bag, tissues and my prayer beads so I can do a meditation and a few cannabis products. I need to take CBD oil in conjunction with my new prescription so have the oil and a CBD stress ball as well.

“I’ll keep you posted on my prescription and how I’m doing – it’s really a whole new world, hopefully for me, to be able to function in the world that feels pretty brutal to me. Oh my god, it’s been a long time,’ Melanie concluded.

The star has previously spoken openly about autism, appearing in John Bishop’s podcast Three Little Words in April.

During the podcast, Melanie said she doesn’t see autism as a “disorder” and talked about how it “made perfect sense” when she was diagnosed.

Begin: ‘My youngest son has autism and I have also been diagnosed with it. I’ve had to look at what it all means now, and it makes perfect sense.’

Comedian John then asked her if she had been diagnosed as a child, if she would have felt limited in what she could do in her life in terms of forging a career in showbiz.

“There’s no room for autistic people in this world,” Melanie said, telling John that there was no “ideal” profession that would fit someone on the spectrum.

“This is another thing I’m going to change,” she explained. “Because there aren’t any ranks where it’s okay, people are still scratching their heads about autistic people and what it means.

‘These people have so much to offer the world, I don’t see it as a disorder at all. It’s just another wiring of yours,” the star added.

Family: Melanie with sons Valentino and Roman in 2014. Valentino was diagnosed with autism in childhood

Melanie’s message comes just a week after news of her split with gondolier boyfriend Riccardo Simionato – who was nearly 30 years her junior.

The TV star is said to have split from the 25-year-old earlier this year – she fell for each other in 2020 after paying £72 to ride his gondolier for half an hour.

A source told The sun: ‘Riccardo is based in Venice, while Mel is in the UK. It was very nice and romantic to travel back and forth in the beginning, but in the long run it was not very sustainable.

“The couple have nothing but kind things to say about each other and Venice will forever hold a very special place in Mel’s heart.”

After the collapse of her first marriage to actor Daniel Caltagirone, with whom she shares her two sons, Melanie began a romance with Jack Cockings, a roofer who was then 28 years old and 16 years her junior.

They married in 2013, but she filed for divorce after just seven months of marriage, later admitting she married “the wrong person.”

She was linked shortly after with singer Olly Murs, 14 years her junior, and German golfer Martin Kaymer, 15 years her junior, before dating comedian Steve Coogan, 55, for six months last year.