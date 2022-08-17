WhatsNew2Day
Melanie Griffiths’ daughter Stella Banderas looks incredible in a black bikini  

Entertainment
By Merry

Melanie Griffiths’ daughter Stella Banderas looks stunning in a black bikini while on holiday with boyfriend Eli Meyer in Italy

By Rebecca Davison for MailOnline

Published: 13:48, 17 August 2022 | Updated: 14:04, 17 August 2022

Melanie Griffiths’ daughter Stella Banderas looked incredible as she topped off her tan in a black bikini on Tuesday.

The actress, 25, looked like she had a great day jumping into the refreshing sea in Nerano, Italy before drying off on some rocks.

She had her film student boyfriend Eli Meyer by her side – they’ve been dating since early 2019.

Amazing: Melanie Griffiths' daughter, Stella Banderas, looked stunning in a black bikini while on vacation with boyfriend Eli Meyer in Nerano, Italy on Tuesday

Wow thing: she looked incredible from every angle while drying off on some rocks

Wow thing: she looked incredible from every angle while drying off on some rocks

Stella, whose father is Antonio Banderas, looked sensational as she smoothed out her wet brunette locks.

She showed off her tattoo tribute to her mother on her arm, titled Griffith,

Earlier in the day, Stella was pictured wearing a brown crop top and a white slip skirt with black slippers.

It Must Be Love: She Had Her Film Student Boyfriend Eli Meyer By Her Side — They've Been Dating Since Early 2019

Casual chic: Stella was pictured wearing a brown crop top and a white slip skirt with black flip flops

It's a bling thing: Stella flashed a costume jewelry ring on her engagement finger

Tatt's nice: Stella has a variety of inks on her body

Eli kept it casual in a yellow open shirt with red shorts.

His sister is Jennifer Meyer, the jewelry designer who was married to actor Tobey Maguire from 2007-2016.

Meanwhile, Stella’s mom Melanie shared several photos taken during her 65th birthday party on her Instagram on Thursday.

Loved Ones: She Showed Off Her Tattoo Tribute To Her Mom On Her Arm, Titled Griffith

It's fashion, baby! Stella's bikini had a ruffled fabric and fit her perfectly

On the way: she showed a hint of sideboob as she climbed the stairs again

On the way: she showed a hint of sideboob as she climbed the stairs again

Skin Thing: Stella looked incredible from every angle as she went upstairs to dry off

The performer appeared to enjoy the company of her friends and family at the event, which was also attended by Eva Longoria.

The actress also wrote a short message in the caption of her post that read, “My 65th birthday dinner was absolutely fantastic. I am so privileged to have my family and my friends, and so thankful for them. Laughter, love and kindness.’

Several other entertainment industry figures, including Mario Lopez, Kyle Richards, and Debi Mazar, as well as jewelry designer Loree Rodkin.

Calm: She dipped her hair back into the water as she cooled off in the heat

Making some adjustments: she pulled her bottom up as she prepared to take another dip

Family: Eli kept it casual in a yellow open shirt with red shorts. His sister is Jennifer Meyer, the jewelry designer who was married to actor Tobey Maguire from 2007-2016

Special Occasion: Melanie Griffith looked youthful and radiant in several photos taken at her 65th birthday party and shared on her Instagram account on Thursday

