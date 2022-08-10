Melanie Griffith impresses in a black mini dress and polka dot tights as she steps out on her 65th birthday

Melanie Griffith celebrated her 65th birthday on Tuesday by stopping by the San Vicente Bungalows, a members’ club in the heart of West Hollywood.

The Working Girl actress had a youthful glow as she arrived at the celeb hotspot with a huge smile on her face.

Melanie, once the classy starlet, showed her fit figure in a black long-sleeved mini dress with a stand-up neckline.

She styled her A-line dress with a pair of sheer black polka dot tights and a pair of black leather combat boots.

Don Johnson’s ex-wife wore black lace fingerless gloves and dazzling diamond earrings.

Melanie’s signature blond locks were curled up in a bun with her wispy side bangs.

She enhanced her natural beauty by rocking a brown smokey eyeshadow look and a pink mottled lip.

The Milk Money star also sported a striking peach blush and her eyebrows were lightly filled in with a taupe pencil.

Although she came to the San Vicente Bungalows solo, it’s likely Melanie rubbed shoulders with the other industry figures.

The club – which requires someone to be “recommended by a current SVB member to be eligible for membership” – is attended by the likes of Eiza Gonzalez, Tobey Maguire and Nick Jonas.

As she celebrated her 65th birthday on Tuesday, many of Melanie’s longtime friends wrote tributes to the star, including Kardashian-Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner.

Jenner, 66, shared a photo album of the two as she paid tribute to the Hollywood veteran on her 65th birthday.

She began the caption: ‘Happy birthday to my girl @melaniegriffith!!’ and called her “the most wonderful friend.”

Jenner has uploaded a slew of snapshots, including several black and white photos of the two.

She gushed over her friend, ‘You are the most amazing friend, mother, daughter and sister, and you are so sweet, thoughtful, kind, creative, talented generous and GORGEOUS!!’

The couple wore a smile on their faces in every throwback image and showed their special bond.

The caption was wrapped up when the mother of six wrote, ‘You are beautiful inside and out and I am so blessed to have you in my life!! I love you madly xoxo.’

Two of the photos were taken in a photo booth at Jenner’s daughter Khloe Kardashian’s birthday party.

Melanie wore a black leather jacket over a black crew-neck shirt and a diamond-encrusted necklace with a cross pendant.

Jenner was also in black, typically stylish with her signature pixie haircut and a pair of large hoop earrings.

They hugged each other tightly in one outtake, demonstrating their sister relationship.

Years ago, the two stars bonded as they went through painful divorces, both of which were finalized in 2015.

Melanie ended her marriage to Antonio Banderas, 61, after 19 years, while Kris called it quits with her husband of 25, Bruce Jenner. Later that year, Bruce came out as a trans woman and now continues with Caitlyn.

Melanie shares daughter Dakota, 32, with ex-husband Don Johnson, 72, whom she married twice.

The couple’s first marriage, when Griffith was just 18, lasted just six months in 1976 and she went on to marry Steven Bauer.

The Body Double star and Bauer had a son, Alexander, 35, and divorced in 1989.

She reconciled with Johnson and they married again in 1989, with Melanie giving birth to Dakota later that year.

Griffith divorced Don in 1995 and began a romance with Antonio after they starred in the romantic comedy Two Much.

Banderas and his first wife Ana Leza split in 1996 and he married Melanie after their divorces from their respective husbands were finalized. The couple welcomed daughter Stella, now 25, in September 1996.