Melanie Blatt admits she’s ‘scared of absolutely everything’ ahead of Celebrity MasterChef final

Danny Jones, Lisa Snowdon and Melanie Blatt will compete for the winner of Celebrity MasterChef on Thursday.

And ahead of the grand finale, the top three have shared their hopes and fears.

All Saints star Melanie, 47, admitted she is nervous and afraid of ‘everything – absolutely everything’ about the final.

It comes after Celebrity MasterChef viewers “felt sick” on Tuesday night’s show after singer Melanie Blatt served a pea and lamb dish.

The former All Saints singer, 47, has been criticized by bystanders for using a “disturbing amount of peas” with her meat.

Her full dish consisted of a pan-fried lamb loin served on a lawn of mashed mint purée and buttered peas with asparagus tips, cheesy dauphinoise potatoes, stewed carrots and a Madeiran gravy.

‘What the hell is Mel thinking? I get sick looking at her plate – way too many peas for my taste!’ a fan responded on Twitter.

Another added: ‘Echoing their comments, someone else said, ‘Those peas are a little off-putting. What a horrible dish!’

While a third joked: ‘I think Mel’s dish needs more peas…’

Meanwhile, the star said her highlight of the series was when Dame Mary Berry made a surprise appearance during the semifinals.

McFly singer Danny, 36, said he’s ready to give his best in the final.

‘In the final you have nothing to lose, I wanted everything to taste, see and present as good as I had practiced it, so that I made a good impression of myself as a finalist.

“My biggest fear was getting my lamb perfectly cooked.”

Danny also thought about becoming friends with the other participants, saying, “The last six or seven got really close because we were a smaller group and we went through the same experience in terms of pressure, and we supported each other and helped each other. other.

“If any of us were worried about something, we’d help them, so it was really nice to have that. Some pretty healthy competition.’

TV presenter Lisa, 50, said she was most afraid of “the danger of duck cooking” during the final.

She added: ‘I had previously cooked (Irish chef) Anna Haugh’s dish which was duck and waffle. I took it out of the oven and cut it right away – it didn’t have time to rest.

“That was a big learning curve, so I said to myself, ‘If I go through to the final, I’m going to cook duck’.

“I knew all eyes would be on me and Gregg would say, ‘Really? Are you going to do that again if you messed up before?”

Twenty participants were reduced to three cooking challenges and eliminations over six weeks.

In the final, they present a two-hour three-course meal judged by Gregg Wallace and John Torode, in a bid to win the coveted MasterChef title.

This year’s cohort of famous names also included former boxing champion Chris Eubank, TV host Kirsty Gallacher, former professional soccer player Jimmy Bullard and actor Ryan Thomas.

The Celebrity MasterChef finale will air on BBC One on September 22 at 8.30pm.