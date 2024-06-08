Melania Trump offers a rare smile in New York after a Facebook post shook her husband’s ‘hush money’ conviction, as the staggering amount Donald raised in one night in America’s most liberal city is revealed .

Melania Trump visited arguably New York’s most exclusive apartment building a day after her husband admitted his “hush money” trial affected her.

The former first lady left Trump Tower alone on Saturday morning and traveled to 15 Central Park West in Manhattan with Secret Service agents in tow.

Melania stayed at the luxury building for about two and a half hours and then returned in a caravan of at least three black SUVs.

The 54-year-old wore a black blouse paired with cream flared pants and flat shoes, and carried a black Chanel clutch.

Melania beamed under her designer sunglasses as she left the building after her visit and was assisted by agents.

Quince Central Park West is home to some of the most expensive homes in New York City and the main penthouse sold for $59 million in 2017.

That four-bedroom, five-bath ‘crown jewel’ has a spectacular 34-foot entry gallery with the living room, library and master bedroom all facing Central Park.

Few are available for rent, as Donald Trump’s archenemy Robert De Niro once did, but even the cheapest on the market costs $16,000 a month for a two-bedroom home.

The entire building is worth more than a billion dollars and even a warehouse. It cost about $80,000 a decade ago..

Celebrities, mega-rich hedge fund managers, models and New York Yankees great Alex Rodriguez have called the building home.

Melania remained in the luxurious building for approximately two and a half hours.

The officers at one point carried her black Chanel handbag.

Trump was found guilty of falsifying business records to cover up “hush money” payments to porn star Stormy Daniels over her extramarital affair to prevent the news from derailing his election campaign.

But his convictions could be in doubt after a Facebook post claimed jurors were discussing plans to find him guilty before returning their verdict.

Judge Juan Merchán sparked speculation about a possible mistrial when he sent a letter to prosecutors and defense attorneys about the publication.

‘My cousin is a member of the jury and he says Trump will be convicted (heart emoji) Thank you friends for all your work!!!!’ he read.

Trump’s convictions appear to have boosted his fundraising, as a sold-out campaign event in San Francisco raised $12 million on Thursday night.

Top tickets cost $300 per head and $500 per couple, and VIP tickets cost $50,000, for being a member of the host committee.

Trump hosted another event in California on Friday night, this time in Beverly Hills.

His supporters gathered in front of one of the area’s mansions while enthusiastically waving Trump 2024 flags as his motorcade passed by.

He returned the favor by greeting those he could see from the entrance.

Melania was barely seen outside Trump Tower during her husband’s trial, as details of his affair with porn star Stormy Daniels were aired in court.

The motorcade that takes Melania to 15 Central Park West from Trump Tower on Saturday

He reportedly did not even leave the building for nearly two weeks before emerging from cover Tuesday night for the first time since May 23.

Trump, in an interview with Dr. Phil McGraw, said the trial affected his wife and admitted it also affected his son Barron.

He speculated that each of them probably wanted to talk to him about the difficulties, but decided not to.

‘I have a wonderful wife. I mean, it’s not easy for her to read this kind of stuff, that’s false. That’s totally false,” she told the TV host in her hour-long interview from Mar-a-Lago.

But that’s how things are. It’s certainly not a good thing. And it affects me more than it would if it were just me. I wish it could just be about me.’

Trump also hinted at the impact the trial and the constant political and legal combat had on her, revealing that “it wasn’t easy.”

It was his first expanded interview since a Manhattan jury found him guilty of 34 counts of falsifying financial records related to hush payments.

When Dr. Phil asked how the former first lady was doing, Trump responded, “I think she’s fine,” stretching the word during his response in a way that made the response less than certain.

“But I don’t think it will be easy for her,” he later admitted. And I think if it wasn’t good, she wouldn’t want to tell me, to be honest with you. Because, you know, she sees that I’m fighting like hell.

Trump told Dr. Phil McGraw that the trial affected his wife and admitted it also affected his son Barron.

Notably, the former first lady did not attend Trump’s five-week trial in Manhattan, instead keeping a low profile in Florida, even as a parade of supporters, including family members, House members and senators, joined Trump at the courtroom.

Trump also suggested that the public spotlight is difficult for his 18-year-old son Barron.

As is his custom, he refused to reveal too much about his youngest son and his only child with Melania, although he did give a hint about his college plans.

‘He’s a good boy. He is a tall boy, very tall. He is very tall. And he’s a great guy. He is a handsome boy. And he’s going to college.

“He’s not saying it because he doesn’t want to hurt me,” Trump said. And he thinks it’s possibly a hurtful conversation. But it has to affect my family,’ he lamented.