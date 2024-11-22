Melania and RFK Jr. team up for life-or-death mission to help Donald Trump

Melania Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have teamed up to try to improve President-elect Donald Trump’s eating habits, according to claims.

Sources familiar with the future president’s cabinet and transition team told page six The incoming Department of Health and Human Services and the future First Lady are trying to get the president-elect to eat healthier.

“Think less Big Macs and less KFC, and more lean proteins, salads and vegetables for energy and improving your overall well-being,” the unnamed source told the outlet.

The source even claimed that Melania, 54, has been cooking family dinners at Trump Tower for the 78-year-old president and his son, Barron.

“She’s also encouraging him to make healthier choices,” the source said.

They noted that “Melania watches every bite he takes” and has “guided her son’s eating habits since he was a toddler.”

The claims continued: “Mar-a-Lago members say they see her going to the spa, to exercise and receive regular skin and hair care treatments.”

But another insider appeared to deny the dietary caution, calling the claims “nonsense.”

“Trump eats what he wants,” the anonymous respondent said.

The reported healthy push comes after Kennedy openly criticized the Republican’s fast-food diet.

“What he eats is really bad,” he said in a recent interview on The Joe Polish Show, adding that most of the president-elect’s food choices are full of “poison.”

“Campaign food is always bad, but the food that goes on that plane is, like, just poison,” he said, adding that you can only choose between Big Macs or KFC.

Kennedy has vowed, as part of her Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement, to crack down on foods with additives, pesticides and toxic chemicals, all of which are included in McDonald’s products, including what was on her plate. .

McDonald’s Big Macs are known to contain xanthan gum and dextrose.

Dextrose is commonly used as a sweetening food additive. It is a simple sugar made from corn or wheat that acts in the body like glucose (or blood sugar).

It has been linked to liver abnormalities and can be especially dangerous in people who are at risk or have diabetes because it can alter glucose levels and cause insulin resistance.

The Republican president is known to enjoy Big Macs and other fast foods.

In a photo posted on social media, Kennedy is seen posing awkwardly with a Big Mac while sitting in Trump Force One with President-elect Donald Trump Jr., Elon Musk and House Speaker Mike Johnson.

‘We got back on the plane… Bobby ate some McDonald’s. We definitely had some fun with that one,’ the president-elect’s eldest son told Charlie Kirk’s podcast on Monday, adding that Kennedy ‘definitely seems like he got stuck in the cookie jar with that one.’

Don Jr., admitting that the photo he shared of the meal was “his most viral Instagram post probably ever,” said the four men were “just having fun” after being up “all night,” which he claimed , was her father’s third. in two weeks.

“We joke: ‘MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) starts on Monday.’ Like any good diet, you have to have a cheat day every once in a while,” he added, noting that he liked the memes that emerged from the photo.

Kennedy has promised to start a Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement as head of the Department of Health and Human Services.

Another source, however, claimed that Kennedy “probably didn’t eat” the Big Mac.

‘RFK Jr. is committed to a healthy life without processed foods. “He hates fast food,” the source told Page Six, while a third insider claimed the photo was not intended to humiliate the future health czar, but rather to “take over libraries.”

“They’re screwing people over,” the unnamed source said.

‘Liberals take everything so seriously that they are collapsing. Team Trump is just playing them on everything.

“Trump is New York,” the source continued. “He likes to bust balls.”