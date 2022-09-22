Melania and her ex-adviser go to war over Christmas comments

Melania Trump and her ex-assistant Stephanie Winston Wolkoff went to war on Wednesday over the former first lady’s Christmas comments.

On Tuesday, Trump said Breitbart and then her office tweeted that Wolkoff ‘hatefully edited’ the conversation, released back in October 2020, to make it sound like ‘Christmas is not important to me.’

On the taped recording, the then first lady is heard lamenting: ‘I’m working… I’m smarter about the Christmas stuff, you know. Who gives a f**k about Christmas things and decorations? But I have to do it, don’t I?’ she said before talking about how she faced public pressure to do something about the separation of migrant families at the US-Mexico border.

The fresh backlash comes just days after Trump launched a Christmas ornament collection with ‘The poinsettia,’ engraved with Trump’s signature and sold on MelaniaTrump.com for $45 along with a corresponding animated NFT along with six other Christmas ornaments on the website USA Memorabilia.

‘This is ridiculous! Melania is lying and using MY name to get attention to sell HER Christmas tchotchkes,’ Wolkoff responded via Twitter on Wednesday.

Melania Trump (left) and her fired aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff (right) went to war on Wednesday over the former first lady’s Christmas comments

FRIENDS BECAME FRENEMIES: Stephanie Winston Wolkoff (left) pictured with Melania Trump (right) in an undated photo

She also called the former first lady ‘PATHETIC’ in another tweet

One of the Melania Trump-designed ornaments and corresponding NFTs featured her ‘Be Best’ slogan

First Lady Melania Trump reads to children at Children’s National Hospital in December 2020

‘The Christmas Star’ ornament, on sale at MelaniaTrump.com – along with a matching NFT – for $45

In another tweet, Wolkoff wrote ‘PATHETIC!’

‘Melania Trump needs to attack ME for selling Christmas ornament NFSs. What is Melania worried about? Can’t she sell jewelry on her own?’

She wrote everything, Melania and me, and published it about two months before the 2020 election.

The tapes were released to the public in conjunction with the publication of the book.

Wolkoff worked as an unpaid senior adviser to the first lady until her contract was terminated in February 2018, according to The New York Times.

On Tuesday, Melania Trump accused Wolkoff of deleting part of the conversation in which the then-first lady expressed a desire to reunite migrant children and families.

“Most people would agree that reuniting migrant children with their parents is more important than discussing Christmas decorations in the summer,” Melania Trump said. ‘The fact that Wolkoff deleted this part of our conversation in which I expressed hope to reunite families torn apart at the southern border reveals her malicious intent.’

In the 2020 recording, Melania Trump is heard complaining that President Barack Obama’s administration did not receive criticism for its border policy.

On Wednesday, Wolkoff also screened an email from the future first lady to prove they were indeed close

“Okay, and then I do, and I say I’m working on Christmas and planning for Christmas, and they’re like, ‘Oh, what about those kids, that they got separated?'” she said. “Give me a freaking break . Did they say anything when Obama did it? I can’t go, I tried to reunite the child with the mother. I didn’t have a chance – have to go through the process and through the law.’

Melania Trump also called Wolkoff ‘untrustworthy’.

Throughout Wednesday, Wolkoff continued to go after the former first lady — as former President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump were sued by New York’s Democratic Attorney General Letitia James.

‘Melania Trump is just like her husband. A serial liar and conwoman,” Wolkoff said.

She also has a screenshot of an email from the former first lady to prove they were indeed close.

The 2012 message shows Melania Trump calling Wolkoff ‘darling’ and asking Wolkoff to give a quote to a reporter profiling the future first lady – and asking for lunch dates.

Melania Trump signed the email ‘Love you!’