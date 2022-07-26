Mel Watts reveals her frightening ongoing battle with long covid

A mother of four has revealed she is having to have her gallbladder removed due to a grueling battle with prolonged covid.

Mel Watts, a blogger from the Central Coast, New South Wales, shared a post on Facebook on Tuesday, revealing that the coronavirus has “swept her nerves” and that she suffers from “chronic fatigue, nausea and low mood.”

“No appetite – all along with raising four kids and running a business isn’t really a Vegemite and cheese sandwich combo.” I’m having a hard time — daily,” she wrote.

Mel Watts, a blogger from the Central Coast, New South Wales, shared a post on Facebook on Tuesday, revealing that the coronavirus has ‘swept her nerves’ and that she suffers from ‘chronic fatigue, nausea and low mood’

Ms Watts, who often shares candid insights into motherhood with her 131,000 followers, added that she sought the advice of a naturopath for help as she would “do anything to feel somewhat decent” after suffering the coronavirus six months ago. had incurred.

Lung covid is when people who have been previously infected with the virus have persistent symptoms that last longer than 12 weeks.

Some studies have shown that as many as a third of all people infected with Covid have long-term symptoms, including brain fog, anxiety, fatigue and abnormal breathing.

“In a flash of events I have some answers for this long covid crapola. As many of you know, CovId literally sucked the nerves out of me – in January I noticed it was July, I’m still having it,” she explained.

Ms Watts, who often shares candid insights into motherhood with her 131,000 followers, added that she sought the advice of a naturopath for help as she would “do anything to feel somewhat decent” after suffering the coronavirus six months ago. had incurred.

She added that she’s had “another round of blood and scans” where they found her gallbladder “isn’t that happy.”

“After talking to the surgeon today, I have to get some tests done and go on the waiting list for removal. 12-16 months waiting period,” she continued.

“I’m also talking to a naturopath tomorrow, because right now I would do anything to feel somewhat decent.

“I’ll take any drink if it can make me myself again.

Mel with three of her children, including Ivie (top left) and her husband Nolan. Symptoms of prolonged covid include shortness of breath, memory and concentration problems, changes in smell and taste, joint pain, and psychological distress

“Right now I have sort of chronic fatigue, nausea, light-headedness, extremely low mood or cravings.

She added that she has a “huge amount of support” but that there is “nothing more anyone can do”.

“I just have to keep going in hopes that the next day will be a little better. I see the light at the end of the tunnel, although it seems fainter than usual.

“So I’m pretty absent-minded trying to sort this out and not get lost in a dark mental health tunnel,” she continued.

Symptoms of long-term covid include shortness of breath, memory and concentration problems, changes in smell and taste, joint pain and psychological problems.