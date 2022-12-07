Mel Hammond: American Girl Author Accused of Encouraging Use of Puberty Blockers

The author of a book teaching preteen girls to wear puberty blockers without their parents knowing, described her work as helping “kids learn to love themselves.”

The controversial book, A Smart Girl’s Guide: Body Image, was written by Wisconsin-based writer Mel Hammond, who is an employee of self-help guide publisher American Girl Dolls.

The book contains advice on how to change gender without the blessing of their parents and attempts to teach pre-teen girls to ‘live comfortably in their own skin’.

An excerpt from the book, marketed to girls between the ages of three and 12, advises: “If you haven’t gone through puberty yet, your doctor might offer you medication to slow the changes in your body, giving you more time to think about your gender identity. “.

It also provides a list of resources for organizations children can turn to ‘if they don’t have a trusted adult’.

Mel Hammond, pictured here promoting her earlier work, is the author of the controversial new book published by the American Girl Doll brand, Body Image.

Before publishing this book, her previous work for American Girl was an activist book Love the Earth. That work was described as “for girls who care about the earth to help them understand climate change, advocate for solutions, and live an earth-friendly life.”

In an interview with the American Doll website, she said that she loves to “educate people about the climate crisis.”

“I think it’s important to advocate for new legislation that can make a difference, so I email my state representatives when there’s a new environmental law to consider.”

In a TikTok video to promote it, he tells parents to “tell your daughter to start a climate change club at school.”

According to her LinkedIn page, Hammond has worked for American Girl since 2019. During that time, she has written five kids’ advice and activity books for the brand, including Pets and Love the Earth.

Hammond, a Kansas State University graduate, also writes articles for the American Girl website. Since 2017, Hammond has been a volunteer with Big Brothers and Big Sisters of America.

His controversial artwork was released on November 1. Hammond wrote about the book on Instagram saying, “This book helps kids learn to love themselves, appreciate the amazing things their bodies can do, and treat all kinds of bodies with respect.”

She continued: ‘This is a book I would have loved to read as a child!’

According to her LinkedIn page, Hammond has worked for American Girl since 2019. During that time, she has written five kids’ advice and activity books for the brand, including Pets and Love the Earth.

Hammond joked that the book was published when she was marrying HIV research scientist Edward Evans, pictured here. On her Instagram profile, Hammond lists her favorite color of hers as the rainbow pride symbol.

The publication of the book was first announced in February of this year. Mattel did not promote the book on its official Instagram page

Hammond joked that the book was published while she was married to HIV research scientist Edward Evans. On her Instagram profile, Hammond lists her favorite color of hers as the rainbow pride symbol. ‘

The writer describes working for American Girl as “practically the best job in the world.”

Hammond says her job now involves reading, writing and editing children’s books.

Talking about American Doll in a interview with a fansite dedicated to toys, Hammond said, “I never had an American Girl doll of my own, but I knew from a very young age how special they were.”

One section of the book encourages preteen boys to seek out puberty blockers without the parents’ knowledge.

A press release promoting the book read in part: ‘Every girl needs to learn to live comfortably in her own skin, and this book will show her the way!’

The book also provides a list of resources for organizations children can turn to ‘if you don’t have a trusted adult’.

Following the book’s release, the official American Girl Doll Facebook page has been beset by negative comments. One person wrote: ‘Your book is disgusting. It’s child abuse. The iconic doll brand and its parent company, Mattel, did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Another person wrote: ‘I’m no longer a customer! American Girl is promoting this awakened gender ideology!’

While another said: “It seems like the American Girl Doll company should focus less on trying to bring the puberty blocker agenda to kids ages 3-14.”

A review on Amazon said: ‘A book that encourages boys to take puberty blockers (known to cause infertility and increase the risk of cancer) if they don’t feel good in their own skin. And does it give them resources to do it behind their parents’ backs? it’s not right. These kids hear enough about it in this world, there’s no reason to put it in a children’s book.’

Another negative review read: ‘A doctor does not assign your sex at birth. That is created long before you leave the birth canal. And tell girls it’s okay to use puberty blockers and give them resources if their parents don’t approve? SICK!! This book should teach girls how to be happy in their own GIRL body and how to accept it and be proud to be a girl.’

There are currently overwhelmingly more negative reviews of the book on the American Girl website.

The only positive review, which reads, ‘I love how they included gender intersectionality and diversity. Beautifully written’, was published nine months before the book was published.

The publication of the book was first announced in February of this year. Mattel did not promote the book on its official Instagram page.

One press release stated, “Every girl needs to learn to live comfortably in her own skin, and this book will show her the way!”

“In these pages, a girl will find everything she needs to know about loving her unique self, staying confident through her body’s many changes, and appreciating her body for the life it allows her to live,” the statement continued. .

She concluded: ‘Filled with activities, tips, crafts and stories from real girls, this book is a feel-good reminder that all bodies are worthy of love and respect.