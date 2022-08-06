Mel C ‘splits from her producer boyfriend Joe Marshall’ after eight years together 

Mel C is reportedly separated from her long-term boyfriend Joe Marshall.

The Spice Girl, 48, started dating the music producer in 2015 – and the couple even lived together in North London.

But the star is reportedly “not afraid to be single” as busy schedules seem to get in the way of the romantic side of things.

According to The sunA source explained that free time is limited, and Mel hopes to spend everything she has with daughter Scarlet, who she shares with real estate developer ex Thomas Starr.

The source stated: ‘Mel has an incredibly busy career between her book deal, DJing and other plans.

“The little free time she does have is spent with her daughter Scarlett, and that doesn’t leave much time for a relationship.”

They said the breakup was amicable, but joked, “Mel isn’t afraid to be single when she thinks it’s for the best.”

Mel and Joe are known for keeping their relationship under the radar despite living together, with the singer acting as stepmother to his two daughters.

The singer started dating the music manager in December 2015, and after their romance went from strength to strength, she also made him her manager.

The brunette said of Joe in a 2016 interview with Closer: “He challenges me, but respects and loves me. I don’t think I’ve ever been in a relationship with anyone behind me.’

Previously, Mel referred to her breakup with ex Thomas, admitting that it was her daughter who gave the push to do it.

On Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, the Wannabe hitmaker said, “I make big decisions. It was hard to leave her father, but I wasn’t happy and she wasn’t, and it wasn’t the environment I wanted my child to grow up in.’