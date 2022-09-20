Mel C says she was banned from dating when she joined the Spice Girls

Melanie Chisholm has revealed how she was banned from dating in the early days of the Spice Girls, while her bandmates were free to pursue romances.

The singer, better known as Mel C, discussed her new autobiography Who I Am with Australia’s The Project on Tuesday, saying that Melanie Brown, aka Mel B, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Victoria Beckham was at the height of the fame of the girl group, she wasn’t.

“Looking back at what struck me, it was one line for some and the other for others, right?” said the 48-year-old.

“I think if you’re vulnerable too, people go, I don’t think it’s good for you.”

Mel said the rule for the other women was ‘she’s fine, she can have a boyfriend, she can handle having a boyfriend, she’s strong enough, but not you’.

“You’re going to ask yourself if you’re already vulnerable,” Mel added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Mel discussed her ill-fated romance with Robbie Williams that happened around 1997 – admitting he was “not nice” to her when they were an item.

“He’s apologized to me and a lot of water has passed under the bridge and we’ve been fine for many, many years,” she said.

In her memoir, Mel writes about how Williams left her heartbroken after he “behaved badly” with her.

The singer told how the Take That star led her further and then “abruptly” dropped her, heartbroken.

Mel admitted that the pop star has not yet read the chapter in her memoir about their rendezvous. “We’re doing a show together in a few weeks, so maybe I should tell him to read the chapter!” she said with a laugh. Robbie is recently in the picture

The singer also recently revealed she hopes to reunite with all five Spice Girls for further shows, after revealing they will be headlining Glastonbury.

The group broke up in 2000, before briefly reuniting in 2007.

They got together again for a tour in 2019 – but for the first time they were a quartet when Victoria chose not to return.