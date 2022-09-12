Mel C recalls furious spat between her and Mel B during Spice Girls’ heyday 

<!–

Mel C claims that her Spice Girls bandmate Mel B “bullied” her when the band was at the height of their fame in the 1990s.

The artist, aka Sporty Spice, 48, will release her first autobiography, Who I Am: My Story, on September 15, and she recalls some of the more heated moments she had with the legendary pop group.

Singer Mel said she and Scary Spice would get into a fight while on the road, and recounted the moment they exchanged some angry words and were pulled apart by Geri Horner during a business trip to Los Angeles.

Tough times: Mel C, 48, claims her Spice Girls bandmate Mel B “bullied” her when the band was at the height of their fame in the 1990s (pictured last month)

Mel C explained to The Sunday Times“I see us in our fluffy white robes at the Four Seasons in LA, and Melanie and I got a little ‘grr grr grr’ after one night.

‘We came back to the bar, we were on the docks, so it was clearly one of those nights where there was quite a bit of drinking. And Geri, trying to keep the peace and keep us apart, ended up getting punched in the face.”

She added: “Maybe there was a clash of personalities because the nicer I was, the more annoyed it made her.

Spat: Singer Mel said she and Scary Spice (pictured) would get into a fight while on the road, and talked about the moment they shared angry words in Los Angeles

“We love each other dearly, even if we sometimes wanted to kill each other.”

Mel insists all members of the band have remained close, with Melanie being a guest at Brooklyn Beckham’s recent wedding, while maturity and femininity have given the Spices a new appreciation for each other.

“The five of us know that individually we would not have achieved what we have achieved together and we are so grateful to each other for that,” she told the Daily Mail.

Friendship never ends: Mel insists all members of the band have stayed close together (LR Mel C, Victoria Beckham, Mel B, Emma Bunton, Geri Horner) (pictured in 1996)

“Yes, we can get childish when we’re together and of course we still drive each other crazy.

“There are still times when there is a big explosion, but it soon blows over,” she says.

‘We don’t really fight. We’re not fighting anymore,” she says diplomatically. ‘We give each other the space we need.

“We understand each other’s quirks, you know. And if there’s something that frustrates us about each other’s behavior, we’re so much more respectful of it.

“And it’s the only way to be. It may sound vague, but we’re not just colleagues, we’re not just friends, we’re family.’