Mel C cuts a casual figure as she is spotted for the first time since her ‘split’ from Joe Marshall

She allegedly broke up with her boyfriend, producer, Joe Marshall, earlier this month.

And for the first time since the rumours, Mel C became a casual figure when she went shopping in North London on Friday.

The former Spice Girl, 48, wore a black and white T-shirt with the Femme House slogan and cycling shorts for the outing.

She stayed comfortable with a pair of black and white sneakers and flashed her collection of tattoos all over her legs and arms.

Mel appeared to have a natural complexion for the outing, shielding her eyes with dark sunglasses.

Her honey-colored dark brown locks fell freely on her shoulders, while the musician wore a backpack.

Clinging to a Planet Organic paper tote bag, Mel delved into her phone as she walked down the street.

She appeared cheerful during the sunny day and smiled at the onlookers as she waited to cross the road.

It comes after a source told The sun earlier this month she and music producer Joe broke up after dating for seven years.

She says that Mel doesn’t have much free time, and that she hoped to spend that time with daughter Scarlet, who she shares with her property developer, ex Thomas Starr.

The source shared: “Mel has an incredibly busy career between her book deal, DJing and other plans.

“The little free time she does have is spent with her daughter Scarlett, and that doesn’t leave much time for a relationship.”

They said the breakup was amicable, but added: “Mel isn’t afraid to be single if she thinks it’s for the best.”

Mel and Joe are known for keeping their relationship under the radar despite living together, with the singer acting as a stepmother to his two daughters.

The singer started dating the music manager in December 2015, and after their romance went from strength to strength, she also made him her manager.

The brunette said of Joe in a 2016 interview with Closer: “He challenges me, but respects and loves me. I don’t think I’ve ever been in a relationship with anyone behind me.’

Mel, who previously referred to her breakup with ex Thomas in 2012, admitted it was her daughter who gave the push to do it.

On Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, the Wannabe hitmaker said, “I make big decisions. It was hard to leave her father, but I wasn’t happy and she wasn’t, and it wasn’t the environment I wanted my child to grow up in.’