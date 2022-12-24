Mel B’s lookalike daughter Phoenix Brown recreates Spice Girl’s looks

Mel B’s lookalike daughter Phoenix Brown was her famous mother’s doppelgänger as she recreated some of the Spice Girl’s iconic looks from the 1990s heyday.

In photos and videos posted to Instagram and TikTok, 23-year-old Phoenix is ​​dressed as Scary Spice Mel, 47, did in the video for the group’s 1996 hit Say You’ll Be There, while in other images she donned similar colorful clothing worn by Mel on the cover of the 1997 single Spice Up Your Life.

With the look from Say You’ll Be There, Phoenix recreated a glimpse of her midriff while wearing a leopard print crop top that she paired with a black mini skirt with a side split.

Double take: Mel B’s lookalike daughter Phoenix Brown, 23 (left), was her famous mother’s lookalike this week as she mimicked the iconic looks of the Spice Girl of the 1990s heyday (Phoenix’s mother Mel B, right, pictured on the set of the Say You Be There in 1996)

She wore a pair of tough black boots as she stood on a gritty gravel road to somewhat mimic the scenery of California’s scorched Mojave Desert, where the Say You’ll Be There video was filmed.

Phoenix’s curly hair was styled to the side, just like her mother’s was at the time of filming, and she held out her clenched fist like her parent did on location.

Mel’s daughter wore a number of silver rings around her neck and even got a matching tattoo on her belly.

On Location: The Say You’ll Be There video was shot in California’s Mojave Desert in 1996 when Mel was just 21 years old, two years younger than Phoenix is ​​now (Photo LR: Spice Girls Geri Horner, Mel B, Emma Bunton, Victoria Beckham and Mel C in 1996)

The video was shot on September 7 and 8, 1996 when Mel was just 21 years old, two years younger than Phoenix is ​​now, and more than three years before Phoenix was born.

Phoenix – who shares Mel with her dancer ex-husband Jimmy Gulzar – captioned the post: “Say you’ll be there – music video shoot (1996).”

She also shared a video of her striking some poses in the outfit, captioning the clip, “Re-creating my mum’s most iconic 90s Spice Girls photos.”

Phoenix also wore a colorful patterned outfit similar to the one worn by her mother Mel on the cover of the Spice Girls’ 1997 single Spice Up Your Life.

She wore a bra top and baggy pants, while Mel wore a tube top and pants in the same style for her shoot.

It comes after Mel’s bandmate Emma Bunton said no one will “ever understand” the connection between the Spice Girls.

Heyday: Mel wore the original outfit while filming the Spice Up Your Life single cover in 1997 (LR: Mel C, Geri Horner, Victoria Beckham, Mel B and Emma Bunton)

The 46-year-old singer – who is a founding member of the iconic band along with Mel B, Mel C, Geri Horner and Victoria Beckham – reflected this week on their legacy and rise to fame in the 1990s.

She told the MailOnline, “No one else will ever understand that relationship between us.

“We’ve been through so much and we’re still going through so much, from kids to work. There’s a bond there and it’s very, very strong.’

On set: Phoenix was seen during a storm having her photos taken in the outfits for her posts

All smiles: She looked elated as she stood on set of the shoot before posting the resulting snaps to social media this week

Formed in 1994, the Wannabe hitmakers released a string of huge hits, including Stop and Spice Up Your Life, before going on hiatus in 2000.

They reunited seven years later, and again in 2019 on the Spice World tour without Victoria.

Emma reunited with Mel C at London’s Theater Royal Drury Lane earlier this week during Baby Spice’s festive tour, and she was reminded of their early days in the group.

Outspoken: It comes after Mel’s bandmate Emma Bunton said no one will ‘ever understand’ the bond between the Spice Girls (Emma, ​​right, pictured on stage with her bandmate Mel C, left, at Emma’s Christmas concert at London’s Theater Royal Drury Lane this week)

She added, “When I got back on stage with Mel C, you instantly go back to that moment and it feels very magical and like yesterday.”

The girl group has sold 100 million records worldwide during their time together, and Emma can look back fondly on their run.

She said, “It’s just the absolute best time.” It doesn’t feel that long ago’