Mel B’s daughters can’t remember who sings their mother’s Spice Girls hit

The Spice Girls may have sold millions of records, but it’s clearly not enough for Mel B’s daughters, who mistook a classic hit for a Lady Gaga song in a hilarious Instagram clip.

The singer, 47, took to social media Friday night to share the funny moment with her 1.5 million followers.

While getting ready to go see Hamilton in Melbourne, Australia, the pop artist questioned her daughters Angel, 15, and Madison, 10, about some lyrics.

Uploading her story, the star – who looked glamorous as she applied her makeup in cheetah print pajamas – said: “So you just said ‘who do you think you are’…and I said ‘a kind of superstar” and when you said “is it Lady Gaga singing that?”‘

As she sat on the floor and fastened her shoes, a confused angel asked, “Is it Lady Gaga?”

When Mel said “no,” her kids guessed Adele.

As the group continued with the lyrics to the 1997 hit – aptly titled Who Do You Think You Are – Angel steadfastly insisted that the singer is indeed Lady Gaga.

After a few moments, however, the teen exclaimed, “It’s you! It’s the Spice Girls!’ as another voice in the room joked, “Only us half the song.”

Mel shared the family moment and captioned the Story: “My kids have no idea when it comes to Spice Girls songs.”

In another clip, she wrote, “So Spice Girls may have sold over 100 million records, but I think I’ll have to buy another one for my kids.”

It comes as the pop artist’s ex-husband, Stephen Belafonte, has reached out to the Women’s Aid charity for domestic violence in an attempt to drop her as their patron.

The film producer, 47, contacted the organization and told them she was lying about being a victim of abuse.

He told the Private conversation with Alexis Texas podcast: ‘I said, ‘Hey, Melanie is clearly telling you lies. Don’t believe me, I already have the evidence from forensic accountants right before we went to court.”

However, Stephen told podcast host Alexis that the charity refused to associate with him.

Spice Girls singer Melanie has been a patroness of Woman’s Aid since 2018 after she left and claimed it was an abusive relationship, something Stephen vehemently denies.

A spokeswoman for Women’s Aid told MailOnline: “When we contact an alleged perpetrator of domestic violence, we refer them to Respect, a national charity with expertise in working with perpetrators of domestic violence, with whom we work closely.”

A representative for Melanie declined to comment when MailOnline contacted them.

Stephen also said Mel who reached an out-of-court settlement of £2million in a 2019 defamation lawsuit with former nanny Lorraine Gilles, who she called a ‘prostitute’, should have seen her barred from the role.

Mel claimed that Stephen had impregnated Lorraine and forced her into threesomes, something Stephen and Lorraine deny.

In May, Mel was awarded an MBE for services to victims of domestic violence from Prince William at Buckingham Palace.

The patroness of Woman’s Aid dedicated her MBE to other people who suffered in abusive relationships.

Speak with The sun about being given the honor, she said: ‘I thought of all the women I’ve met over the years who’ve been through terrible situations, women who have died, women who are still suffering.

“This was all about them for me. It still is.’

She continued, “When I got that letter about the MBE…it was the first time I thought I’d done anything.

‘Not as a Spice Girl, but as Melanie Brown – this mixed-race lad from Leeds who’s always done her own thing, no matter what.

“It made me feel incredibly proud of myself, of all the women who went through similar experiences, and of all the people who helped me on this path.”

Melanie split from her film producer ex-husband Stephen Belafonte in 2017 after ten years.

She claimed in her 2018 memoir Brutally Honest that she had been abused — allegations that Belafonte has repeatedly denied.

For free and confidential support, call Refuge’s toll-free number, the 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 or click here.