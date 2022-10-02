Mel B reveals she refused to straighten her natural curls at the stylist’s request during Wannabe shoot

<!–

Mel B has revealed that she refused to straighten her natural curls during the video shoot for Wannabe, because she wanted to embrace ‘who she was’.

The singer, 47, claimed that a stylist on the 1996 set wanted her to heat up her afro hair, which would have suppressed her Caribbean heritage and “individual style.”

In a new interview with The Sunday Times styleshe said of the Spice Girls’ debut single: “The stylist from the Wannabe shoot asked me to straighten it out, but I said no.

‘If I change my hair, I change who I am’: Mel B revealed that she refused to straighten her natural curls during the video shoot for Wannabe because she wanted to embrace ‘who she was’

“My hair is part of me. If I change my hair, I change who I am.’

Speaking about each band member’s unique image, she added, “We didn’t want to dress like each other. We came to the group with our individual sense of style.’

Mel, along with Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, Melanie C and Victoria Beckham, watched the pop track catapulted the group to global stardom upon its release.

Last month it was revealed that the Spice Girls were about to make an astonishing comeback deal – to headline Glastonbury.

Throwback: The singer, 47, (front) claimed that a stylist on the 1996 set wanted her to warm up her afro hair, which would have suppressed her Caribbean heritage and “individual style”

Music industry sources said talks were well advanced, raising the question of whether Victoria – Posh Spice – will participate in Worthy Farm’s mud party next year.

The fashion designer has repeatedly turned down band reunions, and the last time she performed with them was at the closing ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics.

A source said: ‘Negotiations are underway but they’ve reached a stage where things really look likely, with or without Victoria.

Exciting: Last month it was revealed that the Spice Girls were about to make an astonishing comeback deal – headlined at Glastonbury (pictured in 2019)

“The Spice Girls are not your typical Glastonbury band, but they are legendary and it will be so much fun.”

Earlier this summer, Mel dropped an important hint that the girls had reunited during Wannabe’s 25th anniversary.

As well as joining the band to celebrate the anniversary of their first song, she also fueled speculation that they would take the stage one more time, as in another post she wrote: ‘We WILL be back and that’s my ‘scary’ promise!’

