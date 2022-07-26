Mel B reflects on ‘incredible’ MBE after being honoured for services to domestic violence survivors

Mel B has thought about receiving her ‘incredible’ MBE in the New Year Honors after being recognized for her services to domestic violence campaigns.

A patroness of Women’s Aid, the Spice Girl, 47, is a strong advocate for women’s rights and spoke to MailOnline during the pre-launch of the NFT art for Fabio D’Andre’s music video, Love Should Not Hurt, in which she starred, held at the London Blacks Club.

She said poignantly, ‘It’s not my prize, it’s for the other survivors. The MBE was crazy to me. I know Teresa [Parker] from Women’s Aid already knew about it behind the scenes, but I had no idea, so when it happened I was stunned.

The Wannabe hitmaker continued: “But you’d think an MBE would be for the Spice Girls like we won Ivor Novellos, but to get an award like this just because of the work I’ve done with the help of Teresa was incredible to me.’

Role model Mel added at the event, hosted by Crypto Club Global, “It’s really for all the people who support such an epidemic of a cause.”

Last year, the singer – whose campaign began after her divorce from ex-husband Stephen Belafonte in 2017 – starred in a short film examining domestic violence through dance. which was directed by and featured the music of composer Fabio.

Ensuring that the musician is supported in his release of NFTs to raise money for charity, the judge of The Masked Singer Australia specially flew from Sydney to London, before driving to her home in Leeds and back to the capital on a selfless journey.

Mel told MailOnline, ‘Why shouldn’t I be here? I’ve got about two hours of sleep and a 23-hour flight from Australia, but anything to do with Women’s Aid and my charity… especially Fabio. He made that great, great video, which was his idea.

“I actually flew from Sydney, so I did an eight hour flight to Singapore, then a two hour wait and then a 15 hour flight from Singapore to London.

‘I had 12 pieces of luggage and a four hour drive to Leeds, slept about four hours and then had a four hour car ride here. Now I’m going to drive back four hours in about five minutes!’

The NFT special collection includes a series of unique fan art pieces, created in response to Fabio’s music video, showing the realities of the lives of women living under the threat of domestic violence.

Mel said: “I’m so proud to be a part of this project that means so much to me because this is a collaboration of three things that are so important in my life: music, dance and a way to solve the ever-growing problem.” of violence against women.

“It seems strange to say that I am proud to show something so bold and disturbing, but my mission is to raise awareness of something that so many women experience every day, every week, every month of their lives.

“I’ve had my own experiences with abusive relationships, but as a patron of Women’s Aid, I’ve talked to so many other women, listened to what they’ve been through, and I know how real the danger is for so many women out there.

“I won’t stop breaking the silence and embarrassment around this topic because it’s too much and we need to get up and do something.”

For free and confidential support, contact a Women’s Aid representative via their instant messaging service at chat.womensaid.org.uk.