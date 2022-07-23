Mel B CONFIRMS the Spice Girls are finally planning to tour Australia

Mel B has confirmed that The Spice Girls are planning to reunite for a tour, with Australia in their sights.

The British pop star, 47, has spent a lot of time Down Under in recent weeks while starring as a judge The new season of The Masked Singer Australia.

“I said it at the end of our 2019 tour, ‘See you next year, Australia,'” and then Covid hit and everyone’s plans went out the window,” Mel B. The Daily Telegraph this week.

Mel B, 47, (pictured) has confirmed iconic pop group The Spice Girls are planning to hit the road again, with Australia firmly in their sights

“We definitely plan to do more shows and Australia is a place we really love so I’m going to make sure we’ll be back here.”

Mel said being a celebrity panelist on Channel 10’s wacky reality show has allowed her to rekindle her love affair with Australia.

She also wanted to name her youngest daughter Sydney, who had lived there for three years.

“My oldest Phoenix was with me throughout my labor and delivery,” Brown explained. “I did tell her, ‘You can name your sister, but I really like the name Sydney. You can name her, but I love the name Sydney, Sydney, Sydney,” and she said, “Well, I want to call her Madison.”

It comes after Channel 10 is locked into The Masked Singer and will premiere on Sunday, August 7, following a close of production in Sydney on Friday.

“The Masked Singer comes in hot. Get a little spice into your life, Sunday, August 7 at 10 and 10 play on demand,” read a post on the show’s official Instagram account.

Mel recently signed up for The Masked Singer Australia as a judge after appearing as a contestant on the UK version of the show last year

The costumes of eight mysterious celebrities were revealed in a new trailer last week, including a Mirrorball, String, Flower, Popcorn, Fly, Tiger, Rooster and Zombie.

Mirrorball impressed the council panel with an incredible performance of Olivia Newton John’s hit Xanadu.

“I’ve got goosebumps,” Abbie Chatfield said.

The trailer also revealed glimpses of the other celebrities performing on stage in their costumes.

Abbie will join the panel next season alongside Mel B and Melbourne radio host Chrissie Swan.

The trio replace outgoing judges Urzila Carlson, Jackie ‘O’ Henderson and Dannii Minogue.

Mirrorball (pictured) impressed the council panel with an incredible performance of Olivia Newton John’s hit Xanadu

Comedian Dave ‘Hughesy’ Hughes completes the panel, while Osher Günsberg returns as presenter.

Urzila left the hit franchise in early May due to her comedy tour, two weeks after Dannii resigned due to scheduling conflicts with her UK TV commitments.

Jackie announced her departure on Instagram, thanking The Masked Singer crew and saying filming the wacky show was “the most fun I’ve ever had on TV.”

Jackie, who has been with The Masked Singer since debuting in 2019, said her co-stars Danni, Urzila, Dave and presenter Osher Günsberg were now her “friends for life.”