Mel B, 48, reveals she persuaded a bishop to let her marry fiance Rory, 35, in St Paul’s by telling her about her two disastrous failed marriages

Mel B reveals she had to persuade a bishop and vicar to let her marry her fiancé Rory McPhee at St Paul’s Cathedral, detailing her two previous disastrous marriages.

The Spice Girl, 48, told how she had to explain why she wanted to remarry after her other marriages to Jimmy Gulzar and Stephen Belafonte didn’t work out.

Mel was married to Jimmy, 55, from 1998 to 2000 and the couple welcomed daughter Phoenix Chi, 25, while they were together.

The singer claimed that she left Jimmy because she became depressed by the dancer’s lack of interest in her and her intimate relationships.

Talking with him Mirror Of their divorce in 2017, Jimmy said: ‘It was said that I was the bad guy, Gold Card Jimmy, who couldn’t keep her satisfied. The power of celebrity was horrible. What good is cash when you’re dying emotionally?

She later married Stephen Belafonte, 48, in 2007, and they share 12-year-old daughter Madison. Mel is also mother to 16-year-old Angel.

Mel filed for divorce from Hollywood film producer Stephen in March 2017, following allegations of abuse, which he has repeatedly denied.

Speaking to Heat magazine, Mel revealed that he had to tell the story of his past marriages in order to seek approval from the clergyman and the woman.

She said: ‘We walked around him [St Pauls] the other day, because we had to meet the bishop and the vicar. Since I was married twice before, I had to explain why.

‘Why now and why in a church. I had to describe my first marriage, my second marriage, because she wanted to know what went wrong, and I said, ‘Well, let me tell you…’

‘By the end, [the bishop] It was like “you’re approved.” I don’t think she was meant to say it at the time, but it was nice. So we have some dates floating around for the end of this year and early next year.

Last week, Mel shared details of her and Rory’s royal wedding venue as they prepare to tie the knot.

Mel was married to Jimmy, 55, from 1998 to 2000 and the couple welcomed daughter Phoenix Chi, 25, while they were together (pictured by Jimmy Gulzar).

Mel, who announced her engagement to Rory, 35, in November 2022, recently hinted that the two had confirmed a wedding date.

In an interview with Sun, explained: ‘As I have an MBE, I can get married at St Paul’s. They only do a small number of weddings a year, so we’re on the waiting list.’

‘Because I was married twice before we talked about it. I was very open and honest. I take marriage seriously and in fact I am very traditional. I talked about how I was married for ten years during which I was very abusive.’

Elsewhere, Mel claimed the Spice Girls (Emma Bunton, Victoria Beckham, Mel C and Geri Halliwell) are too “old” to walk down the aisle as her bridesmaids.

Mel and Rory have been dating since 2019 and, in 2021, Rory proposed with a £100,000 engagement ring.

A source told the Sun Hat that Mel said “yes” immediately, adding: “But it was incredibly emotional because after everything she’s been through, it was a really big moment for her.”

Mel has previously said: “As I have an MBE, I can get married in the same place where Princess Diana married Charles.” I’m still waiting to get back from St Paul’s Cathedral in London.

“We’ve submitted all of our forms and we’re just waiting for the day to come.”

The chapel at St Paul’s Cathedral is reserved for the exclusive use of those with an MBE or OBE. Mel was awarded an MBE in 2022 for her services to charitable causes and vulnerable women.

Mel has also delighted fans by revealing that a Spice Girl would be designing her wedding dress.

‘Once I have the date, I will go shopping for the wedding dress. “Victoria Beckham wants to make me a dress,” she said.

Mel revealed that her fellow Spice Girls gave her fiancé the seal of approval and even cried at the news of their engagement.

The couple have known each other for many years, they are both from Leeds and Rory is best friends with Mel’s cousin Christian Cooke.

She and Rory are believed to have been reintroduced through friends in Los Angeles, including celebrity makeup artist Renee Camilleri.

Their relationship became more serious when Mel returned to the UK for the Spice Girls reunion tour.