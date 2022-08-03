Meijer’s Defeat Shows Republican Intolerance for Trump’s Antagonists
WASHINGTON — The defeat Tuesday of Michigan Representative Peter Meijer, the young conservative scion of a supermarket empire who voted to impeach President Donald J. Trump, was another sign that the party’s conservative core is determined to break those who dared it. , to be ruled out with Mr. Trump, who has embarked on a revenge campaign to punish his opponents.
Mr. Meijer was defeated by a far-right challenger backed by Mr. Trump, becoming the second of 10 Republicans to break with the party to support impeachment proceedings to be impeached in a GOP primary.
Republican voters in the Grand Rapids-based district rejected Mr. Meijer in favor of John Gibbs, a former Department of Housing and Urban Development official with a history of inflammatory, conspiratorial tweets. He earned the former president’s backing after Mr Meijer lent his support to the impeachment of Mr Trump for inciting an uprising on Jan. 6, 2021, calling him “unfit for office.”
With Mr Meijer’s loss, more than half of the Republicans who voted to impeach Trump — at least six out of ten — will not return to Congress next year. His defeat underscored the continuing hunger among the right-wing voters, who are the party’s foundation, to oust those who defied the former president.
Two other Republicans who voted to impeach Trump — Representatives Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse — also faced challenges from Trump-backed opponents on Tuesday.
As of early Wednesday morning, both Ms Herrera Beutler and Mr Newhouse appeared to be getting better, helped in part by an open base system and a busy field of challengers. But many ballots remained open.
In the days following the Jan. 6 attack, Republicans, including Mr. Meijer, alarmed by the violence, hoped he would be removed from the party following the impeachment of Mr Trump. Instead, they are the ones who have been marginalized and banned from the GOP ranks in Congress, as primary voters prefer those who have adopted Mr Trump’s playbook of attacks fueled by cultural grievances and conspiracy theories.
Four Republicans, most pressured by unfavorably redesigned districts, decided to retire rather than run for re-election. South Carolina Representative Tom Rice was defeated in June by a Trump-backed primary challenger who called Mr Rice’s support for impeachment a betrayal. And Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney, who has become Trump’s main opponent and the most outspoken critic in Congress as vice chair of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack, is significantly following her Trump-backed primary opponent in public polls.
As a result, the already thin ranks of moderate and mainstream conservative Republicans in the House will likely be even thinner next year, with brash, Trump-esque candidates replacing them. Should they prevail in November, they will help set the tone for a potential GOP majority in which loyalty to Mr Trump is a driving force.
Key Revelations from the January 6 Hearings
Indicting Trump. The House committee investigating the January 6 attack gives a comprehensive account of President Donald J. Trump’s efforts to undo the 2020 election. Here are the key issues that have emerged from eight public hearings so far:
In another era, Mr. Meijer would have been seen as a poster child for the future of the party: a 34-year-old self-funding conservative military veteran who served in Iraq and pursued an aggressive foreign policy, even going as far as to overthrow the Biden administration. by secretly flying to Afghanistan last August to witness evacuation efforts as US forces withdrew.
But on his third day in office, Mr. Meijer was evacuated from the House room when a violent mob besieged the Capitol. A week later, he voted to impeach Trump and became one of the more outspoken Republicans warning of the former president’s corrosive effect on the party.
In an interview days after his vote, Mr. Meijer admitted that he could have “quickly” ended his career in Congress.
“But I think it’s also important that we have elected leaders who don’t just think about what’s in their best interest, not what will be politically expedient, but what we really need for the country,” he told ABC.
Mr Meijer’s premonition turned out to be correct. Wednesday morning at 3 a.m. Eastern European Time, he was nearly 5 percentage points behind and The Associated Press called the race for Mr. Gibbs.
Still, Mr. Meijer fought a much stronger battle than even some of his allies in Washington had predicted, with suburban voters in his district strongly backing the incumbent party. But in the end it wasn’t enough to overcome Mr. Gibbs’ challenge.
Mr. Gibbs’ nomination will be an uphill battle for Republicans’ efforts to retain the seat. The district was rearranged from a district that narrowly voted for Trump in 2020 — but previously backed Justin Amash, the libertarian former congressman — to one that would have carried President Biden by nine percentage points.
Mr Gibbs, spreading unfounded claims in 2016 on Twitter that the chairman of Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign took part in a “satanic ritual” – one of the central tenets of QAnon, the false pro-Trump conspiracy theory. CNN first reported the messages.
Democrats are so optimistic about their chances of retaking the district that they have put in $425,000 an advertisement campaign in support of Mr Gibbs in a widely maligned attempt at electoral engineering.
The contrast between the two candidates could hardly have been greater. While Mr. Meijer voted to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election, Mr. Gibbs has actively promoted conspiracy theories that claim to show that Mr. Trump was the winner.
Gibbs said in an April interview that it was “almost certainly mathematically impossible” for Mr Trump to lose in 2020.
Mr. Meijer’s short time in Congress vividly illustrated the nightmarish consequences — both personally and at the ballot box — that historically met those who crossed over Mr. Trump and prevented so many of his Republican colleagues from defying the former president. .
After Mr. Meijer voted to impeach Mr. Trump, he spoke openly about his “assumption that people will try to kill him” and the nine other Republicans who voted to charge the former president with high crimes and misdemeanors. He was looking for body armor to protect himself.
Now, after just one term, Republican voters have kicked him out.
“A man who is on our team should vote with our team”, a voter said in Kent County polls on Tuesday, declined to identify but said he had supported Gibbs.
In Washington State, neither Mrs. Herrera Beutler nor Mr. Newhouse has been as outspoken as Mr. Meijer. They have remained largely inconspicuous, refusing to comment on the far-right flank of their party they condemned in the days following January 6.
Still, Ms. Herrera Beutler briefly drew attention toward the end of the impeachment trial against Mr. Trump last year when she confirmed in a public statement that Representative Kevin McCarthy, the minority leader, passed on a phone call he had made on January. with Trump. 6 in which Mr Trump sided with the rioters.
Both she and Mr. Newhouse ran in crowded open primaries. In those races, all candidates from each party are listed on the same ballot, with the top two vote-pickers facing each other in the general election, regardless of party affiliation.
That system, which favors candidates more prone to compromise and consensus, could serve as a lifeboat for the duo.
Both tried to fend off Trump-backed challengers who were campaigning less than real, and Mr Trump’s endorsements failed to clear the fields in either race.
The former president’s anointed candidates were Joe Kent, an Army Special Forces veteran who is prolific on social media and conservative talk shows — who went up against Ms. Herrera Beutler — and Loren Culp, a former police chief and author, who was… mr. Challenge Newhouse in a scarlet neighborhood.
Mr. Kent has campaigned as a “Stop the Steal”-esque candidate, falsely suggesting that an otherwise peaceful mob had been infiltrated on Jan. 6 by so-called deep state agents. Culp, who unsuccessfully ran for governor in 2020 against Jay Inslee, a Democrat, refused to concede that election, alleging widespread fraud.
Both mr. Kent as Mr. Culp were third in their district in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
Sam Easter contributed reporting from Kent County, Mich.