Meijer’s Defeat Shows Republican Intolerance for Trump’s Antagonists

As a result, the already thin ranks of moderate and mainstream conservative Republicans in the House will likely be even thinner next year, with brash, Trump-esque candidates replacing them. Should they prevail in November, they will help set the tone for a potential GOP majority in which loyalty to Mr Trump is a driving force.

Key Revelations from the January 6 Hearings Map 1 of 9 Indicting Trump. The House committee investigating the January 6 attack gives a comprehensive account of President Donald J. Trump’s efforts to undo the 2020 election. Here are the key issues that have emerged from eight public hearings so far:

In another era, Mr. Meijer would have been seen as a poster child for the future of the party: a 34-year-old self-funding conservative military veteran who served in Iraq and pursued an aggressive foreign policy, even going as far as to overthrow the Biden administration. by secretly flying to Afghanistan last August to witness evacuation efforts as US forces withdrew.

But on his third day in office, Mr. Meijer was evacuated from the House room when a violent mob besieged the Capitol. A week later, he voted to impeach Trump and became one of the more outspoken Republicans warning of the former president’s corrosive effect on the party.

In an interview days after his vote, Mr. Meijer admitted that he could have “quickly” ended his career in Congress.

“But I think it’s also important that we have elected leaders who don’t just think about what’s in their best interest, not what will be politically expedient, but what we really need for the country,” he told ABC.

Mr Meijer’s premonition turned out to be correct. Wednesday morning at 3 a.m. Eastern European Time, he was nearly 5 percentage points behind and The Associated Press called the race for Mr. Gibbs.