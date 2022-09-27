Mehidy, Mosaddek help Bangladesh take series 2-0

Bangladesh 169 for 5 (Miraz 46, Mosaddek 27, Aayan 2-33) beat UAE 137 for 5 (Rzwan 51*, Hameed 42, Mosaddek 2-8) with 32 runs

Bangladesh predictably claimed the hastily arranged two-game T20I series against the UAE, beating the home side by 32 runs in the second game in Dubai. The visitors would be relieved with the two victories to their name in a season of meager harvests, but the UAE will also be strengthened by their performance in these matches.

Basil Hameed and captain Chundangapoyil Rizwan ran well behind the eight ball, adding 90 runs, a T20I record for the fifth wicket in the UAE, having slipped to 29 for 4 in the seventh over. Hameed made 42 out of 40 balls with four boundaries, while Rizwan hit his first fifty in the format and made some sharp shots between his four boundaries, including two sixes.

For Bangladesh, Mosaddek Hossain took two wickets, while Taskin Ahmed built a fantastic 1 for 22 spell, including 12 dot balls.

During their innings, Mehidy Hasan Miraz scored the highest score with 46, but none of the other batters could really push through after making starts.

Aggressive hitters soft fall

Bangladesh was generally a bit more powerful during these innings as opposed to their timid start in the first game. Still, the batters’ intentions didn’t translate into a good start. Sabbir Rahman hit a four and a six before getting lbw and played a lapsweep in the fourth over. Litton Das, on the comeback trail after missing out on the Asian Cup, seemed to be in good contact hitting four boundaries in his first 19 balls, but then his rebellious square cut looped to point.

Afif Hossain, who had an undefeated career best in the last match, also took a similar route. He dipped in the direction of square-leg and played a half-shot to an Aayan Azal Khan full-toss. Karthik Meiyappan took a great catch forward but it seemed like a huge waste of a wicket for Afif.

Miraz keeps the faith

Good news for Bangladesh is how Mehidy opened the battle. His 46 of 37 balls contain five fours, but his pace of the innings should be encouraging for team management. After giving Sabbir, Litton and Afif the power to dominate, he took over the mantle when Mosaddek needed some time to settle down.

Mehidy has also developed a few shots that help him score regularly during and after the power playovers. He plays the cut and pull free in the air, but when the field is spread he plays the percentage shots quite well.

UAE claw back

Keeping Bangladesh to 43 runs in the last five overs would be something captain Rizwan and coach Robin Singh could take heart from. Zahoor Khan, who replaced Junaid Siddique for this game, gave up 30 runs in three of those overs, but more importantly, a fox from Nurul Hasan and Yasir Ali with his tempo changes.

Zawar Farid and Meiyappan also bowled well towards the end of the innings, preying on Bangladesh’s lack of setup. The visitors finished with just two sixes and a four in the last 30 balls, although they looked good at 126 for 4 after 15 overs.

Bangladesh celebrates early

Chirag Suri, the UAE’s top scorer in the first game, was unable to connect two overs properly before finally flying one towards cover. The bowler, Nasum Ahmed, completed the easy catch as the UAE started to stutter. After hitting two sixes off Nasum, Muhammad Waseem was held over by Taskin in the sixth over lbw, before things got worse for the home side.

Mosaddek cleared Aryan Lakra and Vritya Aravind from consecutive balls in his first over, to bring the UAE down to 29 for 4 in the seventh over. Lakra holed out to Mohammad Saifuddin at cover, while Aravind missed a throw that flipped back on his stumps as he went back to cut the ball.

Rizwan, Hameed dig deep

Bangladesh could have closed shop but let the game squirm. It meant Hameed and Rizwan rebuilt the UAE innings, adding 90 runs in the next 11.5 overs. Yasir Ali helped them on their way by dropping Rizwan at 13 at the deep square leg boundary.