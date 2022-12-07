Mehidy: ‘I never believed I could get the hundred’

“We never had a goal in mind,” Mehidy said. “We lost six wickets. So [the thinking was] how much can we score? We tried to take ball by ball and build a little partnership and not think about setting a goal. We tried to respond to the situation and spoke regularly.
“I liked that he respected me even though he is the senior player. He listened to me when I pointed out to him that he was panicking. I told him not to attack and to take the game deeper at times. The small conversations helped us in our partnership.”
Mehidy and Mahmudullah combined at 69 for 6. From there, they held India off over 27 overs, helping Bangladesh score 271 for 7. While Mehidy picked up his second Player-of-the-Match award in as many games, he said he didn’t specifically prepare to set the series on fire and just reaped the rewards of hard work over the years.
“It’s a great moment for me to get my maiden ODI century,” he said. “I will never forget this moment. We were in big trouble today. My partnership with Riyadh [Mahmudullah] bhai been very important. It’s a big problem for me. India is one of the best teams in the world. Performing well against a big team is always great. We won a second ODI series against India. I never really specifically planned to do very well. Luck favored me.
“I never believed I could reach 100. I played for the team, had the flow and it happened thanks to the grace of Allah.”
“I wanted to knock out the 50 overs and was aiming for 240-250, which would have been hard to chase,” said Mehidy. “[But] Nasum batted superbly and his 18 runs were vital. Credits to him for scoring so quickly.”
However, Mehidy said that the 48th past – a virgin from Mustafizur to Mohammed Siraj – was the turning point. As a result, India needed 40 balls out of 12.
“We were prepared for Rohit Sharma and our bowlers knew what to do,” he said. “We had to take ten wickets to win the match. He played really well. But our bowlers did well too, especially in the beginning. They [Iyer and Axar] had a partnership, but we overcame that too. Mustafizur, Ebadot [Hossain]Shakib [Al Hasan] bhai all well bowled. I didn’t do as expected because I had cramps.
“We believed we could win. We knew a wicket would have given us the advantage. Mustafizur’s maiden over was the turning point. He bowled really well in that over.”