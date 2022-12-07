Mehidy: ‘I never believed I could get the hundred’

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz said setting small goals, calming each other down when panic broke out and not worrying about the grand total were the key elements of his record-breaking partnership with Mahmudullah in the second ODI against India. Their record of 148 runs for the seventh wicket helped Bangladesh win by five runs and record their second successive series at home against India with a game to spare.

Mehidy, who scored his maiden ODI century in the process, said he loved that despite being a senior player, Mahmudullah, who made 77, listened to his advice to take the game deep.

“We never had a goal in mind,” Mehidy said. “We lost six wickets. So [the thinking was] how much can we score? We tried to take ball by ball and build a little partnership and not think about setting a goal. We tried to respond to the situation and spoke regularly.

“I liked that he respected me even though he is the senior player. He listened to me when I pointed out to him that he was panicking. I told him not to attack and to take the game deeper at times. The small conversations helped us in our partnership.”

Mehidy and Mahmudullah combined at 69 for 6. From there, they held India off over 27 overs, helping Bangladesh score 271 for 7. While Mehidy picked up his second Player-of-the-Match award in as many games, he said he didn’t specifically prepare to set the series on fire and just reaped the rewards of hard work over the years.

“It’s a great moment for me to get my maiden ODI century,” he said. “I will never forget this moment. We were in big trouble today. My partnership with Riyadh [Mahmudullah] bhai been very important. It’s a big problem for me. India is one of the best teams in the world. Performing well against a big team is always great. We won a second ODI series against India. I never really specifically planned to do very well. Luck favored me.

“I never believed I could reach 100. I played for the team, had the flow and it happened thanks to the grace of Allah.”

When Mahmudullah fell Bangladesh was 217 for 7 with 23 balls left in the innings. But Mehidy and Nasum Ahmed then added 54, with Nasum hitting 18 not out of 11 balls. Mehidy admitted to being surprised by Nasum’s innings.

“I wanted to knock out the 50 overs and was aiming for 240-250, which would have been hard to chase,” said Mehidy. “[But] Nasum batted superbly and his 18 runs were vital. Credits to him for scoring so quickly.”

Bangladesh defended 272 and overcame half-centuries from Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel to keep a tight grip on the match. Needing 65 off 45 balls, Rohit Sharma, who suffered a blow to his left thumb while fielding and had to get stitches, ran out and gave chase to the wire. He reduced the equation to six needed for the last ball before Mustafizur Rahman nailed the yorker to seal the deal.

However, Mehidy said that the 48th past – a virgin from Mustafizur to Mohammed Siraj – was the turning point. As a result, India needed 40 balls out of 12.

“We were prepared for Rohit Sharma and our bowlers knew what to do,” he said. “We had to take ten wickets to win the match. He played really well. But our bowlers did well too, especially in the beginning. They [Iyer and Axar] had a partnership, but we overcame that too. Mustafizur, Ebadot [Hossain]Shakib [Al Hasan] bhai all well bowled. I didn’t do as expected because I had cramps.