Megyn Kelly recreates Mika Brzezinski’s raunchy magazine pose

Megyn Kelly mercilessly mocked Mika Brzezinski by mimicking the raunchy pose the MSNBC star did for Vanity Fair in 2012 during a show appearance yesterday.

Kelly, 54, slammed the Morning Joe star, 57, as a hypocrite for preaching feminism despite appearing with her leg in the air during a magazine shoot with her husband and co-host Joe Scarborough.

“You have a picture of the two of them with Joe Scarborough in a power pose and she’s sitting there on the desk like that,” Kelly said as she sat down on her desk and lifted her leg to mock Brzezinski’s pose.

“I’m not dressed for this, but I’m going to show you,” Kelly added as she laughed during her appearance on Sky News Australia.

In the shoot in question, which was published on September 11, 2012 for an article titled “MSNBC’s Hot Ticket,” Brzezinski was pictured atop a desk, wearing a sleeveless black dress and high heels while kicking her leg in the air.

“Miss Champion, Miss Feminist…” Kelly continued.

“I’m so over her damn bullshit about her women’s rights and empowerment…you’re full of bullshit and we all know it.”

The former Fox News and NBC host has criticized Brzezinski and Scarborough for meeting with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago after denouncing him as a fascist during the 2024 election cycle.

Megyn Kelly mercilessly mocked Mika Brzezinski by recreating the raunchy pose the MSNBC star did for Vanity Fair in 2012

In the shoot in question, which was published on September 11, 2012 for an article titled “MSNBC’s Hot Ticket,” Brzezinski was pictured atop a desk, wearing a sleeveless black dress and high heels while kicking her leg in the air.

“It wasn’t just Hitler and fascist, it was eight years of ‘racist, sexist, rapist,’ which was what he was called all over their show and on MSNBC, and it’s all just forgotten, isn’t it nothing? He’s not a rapist? He’s not Hitler?’ Kelly asked.

The Morning Joe stars have received a huge backlash from both conservative and liberal media figures after revealing that they met with the newly elected president at Mar-a-Lago to “rekindle communication.”

Their average audience is down 20 percent from Monday to Wednesday – and a whopping 45 percent in the 25-54 demographic, to just 49,000 viewers.

Kelly also went against the hosts earlier this week, telling them to ‘go f**k’ themselves.

“Shut the fuck up, you dishonest jokes from fake journalists,” Kelly said Monday, reminding her audience that Morning Joe hosts initially supported Trump’s bid for the presidency in 2016.

“It’s sickening, it’s so stomach-churning,” Kelly added. “They’re so disgusting.”

Kelly then claimed that Scarborough stopped supporting Trump after “Scarborough found out he would not be the vice presidential running mate.”

“He was rejected for that position and they turned on Trump because access to power is everything to that little, little guy,” the former Fox News and NBC News star said.

Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski defended themselves against backlash after revealing they met with Donald Trump

Scarborough said she and Trump “didn’t see eye to eye on a lot of issues and we told him that.”

Earlier this week, Scarborough and Brzezinski faced an awkward broadcast in the wake of a bombshell report claiming Comcast is about to spin off its cable channels, including their employer MSNBC.

The hosts broke the news after the Wall Street Journal reported that Comcast will release much of its NBCUniversal cable TV networks, while Scarborough joked that this would mean his wife would have to “give up her penthouse.”

“When this happens, you never know what’s going to happen,” Scarborough said.

Trying to downplay the move, Scarborough said his show “could all be fired in a year,” to which Mika chimed in, “Or tomorrow.”

While she was joking, the comment spoke to the danger MSNBC’s top talent is in — which especially comes after the network suffered poor ratings during election season.

Comcast’s move to spin off its NBCUniversal networks would have been a baffling move years ago, as its channel fleet was previously among the company’s most profitable assets.

But the decision means channels like MSNBC, USA, Oxygen, E! and Golf Channel are being spun off into a separate entity – and a separate balance sheet.

Comcast executives said they will not spin off all the channels and will keep Bravo, the Peacock streaming service and the NBC broadcast network under the parent company.

But by shedding its expensive networks, Comcast is hedging its bets that it can expand its movie studios and theme park industries without being dragged down by the problems of traditional television news.

According to reporting from the WSJ, which broke the story, the new cable company will have an “ownership structure that mirrors Comcast’s” but “will likely need greater scale to thrive.”

This seemed to be on the minds of the Morning Joe panel on Wednesday, as the hosts mocked the move, while clearly understanding that it could drastically change MSNBC.

Scarborough said, “The big concern Wall Street shareholders are wondering now, before deciding what to do with Comcast stock, is whether Mika will have to give up her penthouse.”

“Now, now,” Brzezinski replied.

Comcast’s announcement this week is indicative of the significant changes the media industry has faced in recent years, which have also forced a slew of media outlets to downsize their workforces.

This month, it also led to CNN reportedly launching plans to lay off some of its highly paid staff, after the network also suffered dismal election numbers.