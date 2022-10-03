Megyn Kelly makes a VERY crude remark about Jennifer Lopez and Shakira – Page

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Megyn Kelly made a very rude comment about Jennifer Lopez and Shakira when she brought up the outfits they wore to their Super Bowl appearance in 2020.

“I object to J.Lo and Shakira showing their vag at the Super Bowl,” Kelly, 51, said on a recent episode of her podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show. ‘Like I don’t want to. It has to fit the situation.’

Kelly was chatting with guest Bridget Phetasy about women who ’embrace their bodies’ when the performance came on.

‘I object to J.Lo and Shakira showing their vaginas’: Megyn Kelly made a very rude comment about Jennifer Lopez and Shakira when she mentioned the outfits they wore to their Super Bowl appearance in 2020

Although she had a bone to pick with J-Lo and Shakira, she did mention Paulina Porizkova as an ideal example of someone who flashes the meat.

“But I don’t really mind if women hug their bodies or show their bodies like the pictures you see,” she continued.

“Paulina Porizkova just had a very interesting post,” she continued. “She showed her bum, she looks great.”

Last month, Paulina posted several photos of her flashing her bum, including one in early September where she basked in the sun in a sassy bikini.

‘I don’t want that’: Kelly had a bone to pick with JLo and Shakira during an episode of her podcast

Kelly isn’t the only person to disagree with JLo and Shakira’s halftime show.

In the hours following the Feb. 2 broadcast, the law received 1,300 complaints filed with the Federal Communications Commission.

The lively performance — which drew more viewers than the game — saw the pop stars belly dance and pole-twist in skimpy outfits.

Viewers claimed to “shield their children’s eyes” and labeled the close-ups of the stars as “shameful,” according to freedom of information responses collected by WFAA.

‘She looks great’: Kelly, on the other hand, praised Paulina Porizkov .’s cheeky posts

I like moving it! The lively performance – which got more viewers than the game – saw the pop stars belly dance and pole turn in skimpy outfits

Some complaints related to ‘extreme booty shakes’, ‘pole dancing’ and complaints about ‘SM outfits’.

Others said the show was “soft porn” that “too much skin was exposed.”

One of the more forcefully worded complaints was moaning that their eyes had been “molested.”

Controversy: In the hours following the Feb. 2 broadcast, the law received 1,300 complaints filed with the Federal Communications Commission

The viewer from Spring Hill, Tennessee, wrote: “I don’t subscribe to The Playboy Channel, we don’t buy porn for $20 a movie, we just wanted to sit at the table as a family and watch the Super Bowl.

“God forbid we expected to watch football and a quick concert, but our eyes got molested instead.”

Super Bowl LIV attracted a total of 102 million viewers on Fox and all its platforms.

According to the committee, the FCC’s complaints during the halftime of the show represent one-thousandth of one percent of all viewers.

By comparison, the 2004 Super Bowl show, which featured Janet Jackson’s wardrobe malfunction, saw 540,000 complaints in the weeks following the live broadcast.