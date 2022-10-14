Megyn Kelly describes how her police officer brother was hospitalized

<!–

Megyn Kelly has described how her brother, a police officer, was hospitalized after being attacked by a “gang of thugs” in upstate New York while railing against the ambush murder of two Connecticut officers.

Megyn, 51, told listeners on SiriusXM on “The Megyn Kelly Show” on Wednesday that her brother was “really injured” by the incident and was in the hospital for a long time.

She explained that her brother was a lieutenant in downtown Albany and he went right back to work when he got out of the hospital.

According to the New York PostMegyn was talking about her stepbrother Paul Kirwin.

Megyn went on to describe Paul’s work, saying he worked to protect women who were being beaten and help community members who were victims of what she believed to be “black on black” crime.

Megyn said, ‘And never said anything racist or had a racist thought.

“He kept going back to protect people and was never accused of anything like that.”

She also condemned the murder of police officers Alex Hamzy, 34, and Dustin Demonte, 35, pictured, who were shot dead in Connecticut

Alex Hamzy, pictured, allegedly murdered by Nicholas Brutcher, who is suspected of shooting them with an AR-15 style rifle

She also convicted the murder of police officers Alex Hamzy, 34, and Dustin Demonte, 35, who were shot and killed in Connecticut.

They were allegedly killed by Nicholas Brutcher, who is suspected of shooting them with an AR-15 style rifle.

She also spoke about life in the police force after the death of George Floyd, who was murdered by police officer Derek Chauvin, and said her stepbrother had “turned the nation on him.”

Megyn said people said cops were racist and horrible people and they didn’t make any money.

After Floyd’s death, huge protests erupted across the country and outraged people called for police compensation.

On her show, Megyn said the Democrats are under the spell of the Squad and added that they won’t let go of their old rhetoric.

She also said that “deviating from the anti-police line” would cost you with their base.

On her show was Rafael Mangual, an author and investigator, who blamed District Attorney Larry Krasner for the rise in crime in Philadelphia.

Democrats and their supporters were criticized by the podcaster. She demanded “apologies for the rhetoric” charged by the police.

Megyn said the police should be celebrated for being heroes and added that most of them follow the rules, while a small minority are ‘bad apples’ who give the police a bad reputation.

She said police officers should be valued and shown affection for their risky jobs.

And her guest agreed, adding that agents work with challenging people and that their jobs are “psychologically taxing.”