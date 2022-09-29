Megxit brought William and Charles closer together and Prince Andrew was ‘protected by the Queen’

Suggested the vision could include removing the Duke of York from royal events

Prince William and King Charles have been ‘brought closer’ by Megxit, while Prince Andrew will be removed from royal events after losing the ‘protection’ of the Queen, a royal writer claimed today.

Katie Nicholl, author of The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, said the heir to the throne chats with her father ‘almost every day’, with the pair ‘on the same page’ about the future of the monarchy.

She said their vision includes preventing Andrew from maintaining a visible role in the royal family in an effort to move on from “scandals past and present”. This was a reference to his relationship with American pedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein and allegations – which he has long denied – that he sexually assaulted Virginia Giuffre when she was 17.

Nicholl told Lorraine: ‘I think Megxit inevitably brought William and Charles closer together. Charles already has the plan for his first five years ready to go and he is ready to go and impress us as King.

‘Now Charles and William holiday together and talk on the phone almost every day. They are also on the same page about the future of the monarchy.’

Asked about the Duke of York, she said: ‘I think the Queen was protecting him. I had sources very close to the Queen who said she asked Andrew what had happened and put him on the spot.

“He said he was innocent and as mother as well as queen she stood behind him until the end.

‘What will happen now is interesting. We’ve seen Andrew be an important part of the royal mourning period, but I don’t think we’ll be seeing much – if anything – of him now.

‘Charles is focused on the future of the royal family and his reign. He doesn’t want it to be affected by past or present scandals. There will be a real streamlining, which we will see unfold in real time.’

In a more light-hearted moment of the interview, Ms Nicholl claimed that King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla had previously watched episodes of The Crown.

The Netflix show has long been criticized for painting a largely fictionalized portrait of royal life without a corresponding disclaimer for viewers.

The Prince and Princess of Wales visit St Thomas Church, a converted church in Swansea, on Tuesday

Mrs Nicholl said: ‘The Duchess has a wonderful sense of humour. They saw the last series, I think the king stopped at some point.

But the Duchess looked at it and took it with a grain of salt. Whether they will see the next series, I’m guessing now.’

King Charles and wife Camilla made their first public appearance since the Queen’s funeral on Sunday – and greeted well-wishers in the church.

The couple looked pensive as they were driven to Crathie Kirk, the Scottish parish church close to the Balmoral estate.

Charles, 73, wore black, while Camilla, 75, appeared to be wearing black, gray and red checkered tartan under her somber black coat.

They looked serious but managed to smile at a small crowd of well-wishers as they arrived at the church.

It was the first time they had been seen in public since the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II last Monday.

She regularly attended services at Crathie Kirk as she spent summers at Balmoral Castle, where she died earlier this month.