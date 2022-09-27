Meghan’s podcast will return after a four-week postponement due to the Queen’s death 

Meghan Markle’s ‘Archetypes’ podcast returns next week with comedian and actor Margaret Cho.

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, had paused the release of her Spotify podcast for the duration of the Queen’s mourning period.

But Archetypes returns on Tuesday, Oct. 4, with a talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry, Variety reports.

Three full episodes of the audio series have been released since its August 23 launch, featuring conversations with veteran tennis player Serena Williams, pop star Mariah Carey and most recently with actress and producer Mindy Kaling on September 6.

Meghan and Harry signed a lucrative deal with the audio streaming giant to host and produce podcasts by the end of 2020, valued at around US$25 million (£18 million).

Other upcoming guests include comedian actress and writer Robin Thede and comedian Ziwe Fumudoh.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, pictured at the Queen’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey last week

Archetypes podcast cover launched with the aim of researching ‘labels trying to stop women’

Archetypes was launched with the aim of exploring “labels trying to stop women” through conversations between Meghan and historians, experts and women who have experienced typecasting.

So far there have been episodes with titles like The Duality Of Diva and The Misconception Of Ambition.

The period of ‘royal mourning’ ended yesterday – seven days after the Queen’s state funeral.

The Sussexes were attending non-royal charity events in the UK when the Queen died the day before they were due to fly back to their home to Montecito, California.

In the wake of his grandmother’s death, Harry made a fragile truce with his brother William – they appeared together for a walk among benefactors in Windsor after the funeral.

The brothers also walked side by side when she was moved from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall to lie in the state for four days.

But the days leading up to the state funeral were full of controversy, with Harry dismayed after being told that Meghan hadn’t been invited to fly with him to Balmoral to be by his dying grandmother’s bedside.

He later reportedly declined to accept an invitation to dine with his father at Birkhall, his private residence nearby.

In his first address to the nation as monarch, the king appeared to award the couple an “olive branch.”

But others believed it was nothing more than a PR bid for unity in the hours after the Queen’s death.

Leading up to the funeral, Harry would also not be allowed to wear a military uniform that day, and he and Meghan were reportedly not invited to a reception at Buckingham Palace hosted by the King for VIPs, including foreign royalty, prime ministers and presidents.

A truce appeared to be in effect when William invited his brother and sister-in-law to join him and his wife Kate on the walk in Windsor as an expression of ‘unity for the Queen’, but body language suggested the break-up was far from over. gone. of cure.

Margaret Cho attends the Voice for Animals 3rd Annual ‘Wait Wait…Don’t Kill Me!’ at comedy gala at The Broad Stage in California in 2019

It comes as two new bombshell books have made a series of astonishing claims about the Duke and Duchess.

Katie Nicholl’s book, The New Royals, states that the couple had hoped to move into a “suite of apartments at Windsor Castle” but were given Frogmore Cottage instead.

Harry and Meghan reportedly had their hearts set on a house in the heart of the Queen’s Berkshire residence, but were disappointed.