Meghan’s absurd claim that son Archie would be swamped by photographers if schooled in Britain

Yesterday’s tightly controlled photo opportunity to mark the Cambridge children’s first day of school contrasted sharply with Meghan’s absurd claims last week.

The Duchess of Sussex told The Cut magazine that if her son Archie went to school in the UK she would ‘never’ drop him off or pick him up without it being a ‘royal photo call with a press pen of 40 people’ Pictures’.

The Editors’ Code in the UK has strict rules to ensure that children can fulfill their time at school without undue interference.

Royal families are no different, meaning William and Kate have been able to routinely run the school ride since George was two without a single photo of their children being published in this country.

But the couple also understand that the British public has a genuine and well-meaning interest in their family.

To balance this with their desire for privacy, they have chosen to publish their own photos of milestones or have a small media group capture the moments.

Prince Harry, Duke of Cambridge and Meghan, Duchess of Cambridge arrive at the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 06, 2022 – One Year To Go Events

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, accompanied by their parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, are greeted by Headmaster Jonathan Perry as they arrive in the afternoon to settle down at Lambrook School, near Ascot in Berkshire

Yesterday there were only three people present: a photographer, a TV cameraman and a print journalist.

Cell phones were not allowed so as not to upset the children.

The photo opportunity lasted less than two minutes.

Aid workers said William and Kate “appreciated” the continued concern shown by the British press for their family’s privacy.

The small group was joined by a single press officer from Kensington Palace, who had coordinated with the Duke, Duchess and the school.

About half a dozen guards dressed discreetly and carefully kept out of sight, and other members of the media were not allowed to attend to keep the afternoon calm and relaxed for the nervous little royals.

The media group stood a short and respectful distance, watching the Cambridge family approach the school stairs.

They were quickly led away as soon as they entered the school.

The Afternoon Settlement is an annual event held to welcome new starters and their families to Lambrook and takes place the day before the start of the new school year (Kate and Will pictured with children for the new school year)

Yesterday, the family drove the car from their new home in Windsor, Adelaide Cottage, minutes from Frogmore Cottage, where Harry and Meghan currently reside as they embark on engagements in Britain and Germany.

While the two family homes are at least on the Queen’s Berkshire estate, the estrangement is so deep that there are no plans to meet.

Feeling deeply betrayed by his brother, William doesn’t think it’s safe to contact him until his memoir and Netflix documentary comes out.

Yesterday it emerged that although they were flying from California on a scheduled commercial flight and taking the train to Manchester on Monday, the Sussexes had borrowed a £45 million Luftwaffe jet from German taxpayers to take them to and from Düsseldorf.

The German Air Force plane was sent to RAF Northolt to collect the pair, return them later in the day and then fly back to Cologne.