Meghan was ‘offended’ when she was ‘reprimanded’ for insulting Kate

Prince Harry will reveal details of a sensational feud between Meghan and Kate in his new book, the Mail has learned.

During the run-up to Harry and Meghan’s wedding in May 2018, Harry writes that Meghan told Kate she must have a “baby brain” because of her hormones.

Kate, who gave birth to her third child, Prince Louis, a month before Meghan and Harry’s wedding, was understandably upset by the accusation.

But Meghan also took offense as she was reprimanded for her comments.

Harry says Meghan was told she wasn’t close enough to Kate to make such comments about her hormones.

A well-placed source said: ‘In the book Harry says there was a discussion about the timing of the wedding rehearsal and the flower girl dresses and Kate was very upset.

Meghan said Kate must have a ‘baby brain’ because of her hormones.

It caused a huge uproar because Meghan was told she wasn’t close enough to her sister-in-law to talk about her hormones and it wasn’t the way people within the royal family talked to each other.

“The book makes it clear that Meghan felt the fight wasn’t her fault, but it doesn’t really make her good either.”

In an extraordinary development, Harry – revealing that the brothers referred to each other as “Harold and Willy” – describes the extent of the rift between the brothers.

Using language in the book that appears to be intended to shock, Harry describes his brother as “my mortal enemy.”

Meghan, Harry, William and Kate watch a flypast to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force in 2018

However, the detail about the fight between the wives provides the fullest account yet of how the acrimonious rift extended to their wives.

Meghan first discussed the feud with Kate during her interview with Oprah Winfrey two years ago.

Spare will be published on Tuesday

When Oprah asked if the reports were true that she made Kate cry, Meghan replied that “the reverse happened,” adding, “It made me cry and it really hurt my feelings.” It was a really rough week of the wedding and she was upset about something, but she owned it and she apologized.”

Harry will reveal that the brothers have had numerous physical fights since childhood.

One of the worst in recent years was the way William shared his opinion of Meghan,

A source said: ‘Harry is not stopping William. He writes that Harry told him, ‘Meg is difficult, she is rude, she is abrasive. She’s been rude to the staff.’

Harry says William scolded him, wanted Harry to agree with him, but got furious when Harry ‘had the guts not to follow the script’. William grabbed him by the collar, ripped his chain and pushed him to the ground.’

More allegations seem to be emerging, not only from the book, but also during a third television interview, the Mail has learned.

Meghan is interviewed on her and Harry’s recent Netflix documentary

In addition to TV appearances with Anderson Cooper in the US and Tom Bradby for UK ITV, Harry has given another interview to broadcaster and former American football player Michael Strahan.

The 90-minute interview with Strahan is expected to air on US television early next week, coinciding with Tuesday’s book launch.

A source said: “There will be many more revelations and discussions about the book, so the royal family will want to brace themselves.”