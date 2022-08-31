Meghan Trainor reacts to kissing Charlie Puth at the 2015 American Music Awards in fun TikTok

<!–

Meghan Trainor took to TikTok on Tuesday with a new video, using the trending Hal Walker Plays the Banakulas audio clip.

The 28-year-old singer-songwriter listed three career highlights, including her 2015 American Music Awards performance kissing 30-year-old Charlie Puth.

She said nothing, but raised her face to indicate that it wasn’t her best moment.

Regrettably? Meghan Trainor responded to Charlie Puth’s kissing in 2015, using a trending audio clip in a new TikTok

Flashback: The 28-year-old singer-songwriter listed three career highlights, including her 2015 American Music Awards performance in which she kissed Charlie Puth, 30, at the end

The shocking moment came when the two musicians ended the performance of their duet, a song called Marvin Gaye.

She wrote in the caption: ‘It’s been a wild 3 years #grammys #allaboutthatbass #amas.’

Meghan wore a long-sleeved dress and a turtleneck with gold sequins during the unforgettable moment.

Charlie, for his part, wore a black leather jacket with dark jeans. Then, on the Ellen DeGeneres show, he said of the hug, “It’s all a visual aesthetic for what the song is.”

Flashing! Meghan wore a long sleeve dress and a turtleneck with gold sequins during the unforgettable moment

Another career-defining moment that inspired Trainor to dance in TikTok was her song “All about that bass hit #1 in 2014.”

‘Winning a Grammy in 2016’ also brought joy to the blonde-haired pop star, as she took home the gold gramophone for Best New Artist.

Meghan appeared in the short music video in an all-black outfit, topped off with a matching black headband.

Milestone: Another career-defining moment that inspired Trainor to dance in the TikTok was her song ‘All about that bass hit #1 in 2014’

Meghan was wearing a hooded sweatshirt with fitted leggings and a pair of fluffy cream slippers.

Her medium length hair fell over her shoulders and down her back, styled in a side part with the fronts behind her ears.

She wore small earrings and her almond-shaped nails were painted a pearly white nude.

The mum-of-one, who shares a year-old son with husband Daryl Sabara, delighted her fans with a full face full of flattering makeup.