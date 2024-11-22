The Duchess of Sussex hosted a Christmas dinner in Los Angeles for women who have resettled in the United States from Afghanistan and shared her plans for a “low-key” Thanksgiving at her California home.

Meghan Markle, 43, joined the charity Mina’s List ahead of next Thursday’s holiday to cook traditional Afghan food.

talking to Maria ClaraThe duchess spoke about the Archewell Foundation’s Homecoming Project and shared insights into how she will celebrate America’s biggest holiday with Prince Harry and their children, Archie, five, and Lilibet, three.

Admitting that she loved the Christmas season, the Duchess revealed that seeing it through the eyes of the King’s grandchildren made it more and more special, saying that “every year it gets better.”

Prince Harry’s wife also said that she ‘“I can’t wait to see it through his lens every year.”

Meghan revealed that she will be enjoying a typically ‘low-key’ Thanksgiving this year and said she loves the fact that her mother, Doria Ragland, lives close to the family in California, making it easier for them to get together.

The Duchess of Sussex created The Welcome Project in 2023 alongside the Archewell Foundation, which she created alongside Prince Harry.

The duchess told the magazine that she hoped women would find a sense of community in America, saying: “You miss your home, you miss your country and you can also find comfort in the new community that you have here. “I’m grateful that we can be a part of that community.”

File photo: Meghan Markle cooking with displaced Afghan women, supported by the charity Mina’s List, in February this year; described his Thanskgiving plans for 2024 as “pretty low-key”

The 43-year-old duchess is expected to celebrate Thanksgiving next week with Prince Harry and their two children Archie, five, and Lilibet, three, at their home in Montecito. This week he told Marie Claire that he enjoyed having his mother, Doria, around. Ragland, close for the Christmas season

The duchess said she can’t wait to see the Christmas season through “the lens” of her children’s eyes as they grow up.

The program is supposed to create “a safe haven and inclusive environment for women who have recently resettled to the United States from Afghanistan,” according to a news release from the Archewell Foundation.

Mina’s List, a partner of the foundation, brought together with the duchess women and girls who prepared traditional Afghan food such as Ashak and Mantuu, both a type of dumpling.

Meghan has never made a secret of her love for cooking up a storm for Thanksgiving.

In a publication unearthed by Tig’s files, On her now-defunct lifestyle blog, Meghan offered three of her own recipes for the holiday season to her loyal readers.

And, according to Meghan 2014, the menu will leave you ‘the King or Queen of happy bellies and full hearts.’

The recipes, which The Suits star admitted, were given to her by ‘Clean Team’ Dr. Alejandro Jünger & Dhru Purohit, included a delicious main course, salad and healthy dessert.

The British royal, who married Prince Harry in May 2018, began the post by explaining that she “loves” turkey, but sometimes it’s not always suitable for entertaining a small group.

‘I love brined, stuffed and roasted turkey as much as the next person, but if you’re only cooking for two, perhaps a smaller bird is more to your liking, and along with a beautiful side dish and a delicious dessert, you’ll be King or Queen of happy bellies and full hearts,” Meghan wrote in the introduction.

She called her recipes “gobbling good cooking” and even wrote that there are no “aftermath of carb coma” in the dishes as they are “clean food.”

Meghan, a passionate cook, has shared her Thanksgiving recipes before, including in a previous post on Tig’s blog.

Interestingly, Markle was roasting a chicken when Prince Harry proposed to her in 2017.

The first recipe Meghan highlighted was an oven-roasted chicken breast complete with mushroom and leek gravy, a slightly different take on traditional turkey.

She writes that the recipe will serve two people and is pretty simple: all it takes is 10 minutes to prepare and 30 minutes in the oven.

To bring the chicken to life, the recipe called for mostly vegetables and garnishes like leeks, chopped thyme, and chopped parsley.

“Mushrooms have been shown to increase vitamin D levels, boost immunity and make a delicious sauce when combined with sautéed leeks and aromatic herbs,” Meghan wrote of the delicious main dish.

“This would be a great meal any time of year, but it’s also a wonderful alternative to the traditional Thanksgiving turkey, in case you didn’t purchase a free-range turkey this year,” he added.

And, although Meghan’s blog is now dissolved, the mother of two plans to return to the lifestyle space with the launch of her brand American Riviera Orchard.

The company launched in March when it sent jars of strawberry jam to famous friends like Mindy Kaling and Kris Jenner, but since then, the brand has seemingly gone silent.

The jam was delivered in an aesthetically pleasing bowl of vibrant Sicilian lemons.

However, Meghan has suffered several setbacks in her attempt to register her name and it is unclear when her products will be made public.