Meghan reveals Archie does full days at pre-school and pretend plays a doctor

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor attends kindergarten, plays doctor with his mother and beatboxes with his father, a new interview reveals.

The Duchess of Sussex, 41, has shared how she and Harry teach three-year-old Archie that “manners make a man” and how she reminds him to say “please” and “thank you.”

Inviting the cut magazine to a typical day in her life in Montecito, California, Meghan played with toddler Archie and did the school career while discussing the couple’s new lifestyle.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has revealed how grown Archie is now ready for full days in kindergarten, learning about the problem of homelessness and learning good manners

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (pictured) left the UK for the US in early 2020 after stepping down as senior members of the royal family and now live in Montecito, California

Meghan, 41, has been profiled by The Cut magazine, where she discussed parenting in California and her new, highly anticipated Spotify podcast, Archetypes.

The beginning of the interview captured a sweet moment when little Archie ran to his mother and asked her to listen to his heart with his wooden toy stethoscope.

The mother of two joined in enthusiastically, pretending to hear her son’s heartbeat before the giggling toddler ran out of the room again.

Later, when she went to pick up Archie from the kindergarten where he currently attends half days, he jumped over to his mother to give her a huge hug – even dropping his lunchbox on the floor amid the excitement.

The independent toddler devoured a quesadilla in the backseat of the car on the drive home, asking to open the window himself for some fresh air.

When Archie was sent home for the day, his teachers gave Meghan a letter confirming that the adult toddler was ready for a full day of kindergarten.

Last week, Meghan launched her highly anticipated Spotify podcast, Archetypes, in which she talks about how women are subject to stereotypes and ‘labels’

Meghan’s first guest was longtime friend and 23-time grand slam-winning tennis player, Serena Williams, who discussed her frustration when asked how she juggles tennis with parenthood when her husband is never asked the same question.

Perhaps to explain why he was devouring the quesadilla, the letter added that Archie hadn’t eaten his lunch that day.

Meghan not only taught their eldest to have good manners, but also told The Cut that she and Harry are teaching him about homelessness — even enlisting him to put together kits for homeless people with granola bars.

“I ate one,” he said.

When Meghan came home with her son, the interviewer recalled Archie running up to his father and wrapping his arms around his legs.

Harry and Meghan’s visit to the UK and Germany Monday September 5 : Prince Harry and Meghan Markle travel to Manchester for the One Young World Summit, an event that brings together young leaders from more than 190 countries

: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle travel to Manchester for the One Young World Summit, an event that brings together young leaders from more than 190 countries tuesday 6 september : Harry and Meghan head to Germany for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event

: Harry and Meghan head to Germany for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event thursday september 8 : The Sussexes then return to the UK for the WellChild Awards in London

Then the Duke of Sussex started beatboxing while Archie danced along and Meghan joined in.

As Harry and Meghan have embraced a more normal life since stepping down as senior members of the royal family, they spend their weekends transporting their children as most regular parents would.

Meghan recalled how she and Harry attended a birthday party for a friend of Archie’s and she climbed into the bouncy castle to play – much to the surprise of other parents there.

Elsewhere in the interview, Meghan spoke of the couple’s strained relationship with the royal family, saying that “forgiveness is very important.”

Last week, Meghan launched her highly anticipated Spotify podcast, Archetypes, in which she invites guests to talk about how women are stereotyped with certain labels.

In the first episode, Meghan was joined by her longtime boyfriend and tennis legend Serena Williams, who attended the 2018 wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The 23-time grand slam winner, 40, expressed frustration when asked how she combines work with parenthood. She notes that her husband Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit, is never asked that question.

During the hour-long conversation with her friend, the Duchess claimed she was made to feel that ambition was “terrible and terrible” when she first started dating Prince Harry.

She said there was a misconception that “if you’re an ambitious woman, you have an agenda, you have to be calculating or selfish or aggressive or a climber.”

The first episode of the podcast series also featured a bombshell claim by Meghan that a daycare center “caught fire” to Archie while her family was on a royal tour of South Africa in 2019.

The Duchess recalled being told that one of the stoves in Archie’s room had caught fire while addressing women and girls from the Nyanga community in Cape Town.

Meghan said: “There was a moment when I was standing on a stump and making this speech to women and girls, and we end the engagement, we get in the car and they say there’s been a fire in the house. What? There’s been a fire in the baby’s room.’

Meghan added: “We came back. And of course, as a mother, you go, ‘Oh, my God, what?’ Everyone is in tears, everyone is shocked. And what should we do? Go outside and do another official assignment. I said: ‘This makes no sense’.’

After Harry and Meghan return to the UK in June to attend the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Harry and Meghan will return to Europe next month for a fleeting visit – via Manchester, Duesseldorf and London.

However, a royal expert claimed it was unlikely the couple would visit the Queen during their trip.

Phil Dampier told MailOnline he would be “very surprised” if the pair made the trip to Balmoral, where Her Majesty is likely to stay for the next few weeks.

He added that the “family gap is getting worse, not better.”