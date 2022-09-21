MEGHAN MCCAIN: Will men like Adam Levine realize they can’t be pigs in social media age?

Adam Levine, the much-married lead singer of every dentist’s favorite background music band, is currently embroiled in a sex-text scandal.

It has all the salve ingredients needed for a true celebrity train wreck that is impossible to look away from.

But at the bottom of it all, one of the most famous people on Earth is one of the most famous people. And maybe, just maybe, there is a lesson in that for everyone.

The story started this week after 23-year-old Instagram model Sumner Stroh came forward on TikTok to claim she had a year-long affair with the Maroon 5 frontman.

As the kids say these days, Stroh brought receipts. She posted raunchy messages the two allegedly exchanged on Instagram.

In a message, Levine apparently admits to having met Stroh in the flesh. “It’s really unreal how damn hot you are,” he wrote. “You’re 50 times hotter in person.”

The most shockingly bizarre message in the thread shows Levine asking Stroh for her permission to name his yet-to-be-born third child after her.

Now that’s weird.

Stroh claimed that she only came forward with her confession because one of her friends tried to sell the screenshots of her dirty correspondence to the media.

She also said she was ‘naive’, felt taken advantage of by Levine and ‘was under the impression’ that Levine’s marriage to his Victoria’s Secret model wife, Behati Prinsloo, was over.

Predictably, Levine responded with a professionally massaged PR release fit for a weasel.

And he posted it – where else – on Instagram.

In it he tries to analyze every word and avoid every implication. For some reason he still thinks he can get away with this.

In the statement, he apologizes for his ‘flirtatious manner’. These messages go far beyond flirting.

He also claims he didn’t have an ‘affair’. And while the definition of ‘affair’ varies from person to person, Stroh’s TikTok claims suggest they were very emotionally involved.

I hope Adam and his wife had a common understanding of the word ‘affair’ before he made that statement.

I am six months pregnant with my second child. If my husband had been caught doing this, I would consider it an affair, a betrayal of trust, and more.

Levine also laughingly claimed he took ‘full responsibility’ for this ‘biggest mistake’ and vowed it would ‘never’ happen again.

Then of course the floodgates opened. Three more women came forward with their stories and receipts.

Two more Instagram stars and a former yoga teacher went public, and all three said Levine was inappropriate with them on social media.

He reportedly asked his yogi ‘to spend the day’ naked with him. I wanted to share more posts, but I think you get the idea.

Do you take “responsibility”? Really?

Then why didn’t you tell us that you’ve sent nasty messages to every single Instagram bombshell you could swipe up on?

The bottom line of all this is: What on earth was he thinking?

When will these superstars (or all men for that matter) realize that you can’t get away with being a pig in the digital age?

Any idiot with even the most cursory experience in the media industry knows that every message is forever.

Comedian Maryka (left) and a woman named Alyson Rose (right) shared screenshots of their alleged conversations with Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine shortly after LA-based model Sumner Stroh revealed she was having ‘an affair’ with him last year

Hell, any middle schooler with a social media account is probably aware of this lesson.

But here’s a mega-millionaire pop superstar firing off raunchy Instagram posts like a horny teenager who just got an iPhone.

Did he forget that he is the co-host of one of the most popular TV shows, NBC’s ‘The Voice’ and enjoys a vertical place in American pop culture?

Plus, almost every aspiring Instagram influencer/model/actress/singer/fill-in-the-blank in America is looking for a risque text chain with an A-list celebrity to help launch their OnlyFans page into the stratosphere.

Hi Adam – it’s not like you’re Frank Sinatra or JFK meeting a mistress for a secret hookup. It was bad then and it is bad now. But it’s not the 1950s anymore.

Today’s men can’t get it through their heads that they don’t have this control over women anymore. It is not the male-dominated society of earlier times.

But apparently technology is evolving faster than men’s reptilian brains are evolving.

Disgraced Congressman Anthony Weiner fired compromising photos of himself to multiple women online. Tiger Woods texted porn star Joslyn James. Actress Sandra Bullock divorced her husband and his text messages with another woman were made public.

The list goes on and on.

He reportedly asked his yogi (above) ‘to spend the day’ naked with him. I wanted to share more posts, but I think you get the idea.

That is why this scandal is one we all cannot look away from. It’s just so disgustingly stupid.

Finally, yes: I am aware that men cheat. Rock stars cheat. It’s a story as old as rock music itself.

But that doesn’t make it any less disappointing, especially since Levine held himself out to be a very accessible, white bread, deeply corporate and confident ‘rock star’.

We are not talking about a uniquely talented, persuasive and controversial musician such as Kurt Cobain or Keith Richards.

We’re talking about a man whose music is the theme song to everyone’s elevator ride.

Levine wasn’t the first and certainly won’t be the last man to be caught with his digital pants down. But perhaps his saga will serve as a warning to other married men who moonlight as wandering-eyed Instagram jigilos.

The internet, screenshots and direct messages are forever… just waiting to be shared on any random TikTok for our entertainment.