MEGHAN MCCAIN: What insanity that children are locked out of school for not having a Covid jab

In 2022, it’s hard to shock me.

But here we are.

In our nation’s capital, where car thefts spiral out of control and unvaccinated illegal immigrants are dropped off at bus stations just a short walk from the Capitol, a child cannot attend public school without a COVID vaccination.

That’s disturbed.

Just to be clear, I’m not anti-vaccine.

My whole family and I have all been vaccinated against Covid. I’ve been on the regular schedule of vaccines since birth, as has my two-year-old daughter Liberty. I am grateful for vaccines, which remove the need to worry about my child getting polio and becoming paralyzed or a number of concomitant diseases.

I am grateful to the doctors and scientists whose work protects public health. And I am especially grateful to Covid vaccines, which have done more than any other human intervention, to end the coronavirus pandemic.

However, I am against political hypocrisy and illogical mandates and virtue signaling of silly politicians who have nothing to do with their office.

The city of Washington DC, which I live just minutes from, stands alone in the entire United States for mandating COVID vaccinations for all children 12 and under in public and charter schools.

Even worse, if students are not vaccinated against COVID by January 2023, they will not have the opportunity to learn remotely.

(Top) People demonstrate against Covid-19 vaccine mandates for college students in Huntington Beach, California on January 3, 2022

Did you understand that?

If the children are not vaccinated against Covid, they will be completely excluded from the education system that their parents have funded with their tax money.

Washington DC is the only state or state government in the country to mandate vaccines this year, according to the August 2022 report from the National Academy for State Health Policy.

In California (surprise, surprise) a vaccination mandate is pending, but even this has been postponed until July 2023 at the earliest.

In addition, twenty states have banned Covid vaccine mandates in schools. The UK has never had a Covid mandate in schools.

And listen, according to city data, 47% of black students aged 12-15 and 42% aged 16-17 have not been vaccinated against COVID-19, raising serious concerns that this mandate will have a disproportionate effect on colored children.

If the shoe were on the other side and a Republican city leader introduced a policy that effectively signaled black children, the outcry would be deafening. But in überliberal Washington DC it is somehow justified.

At the same time, the Biden administration has told all federal agencies to stop testing unvaccinated adult workers. Even DC officials don’t need vaccinations — this month, a DC Superior Court judge said it was illegal.

Bowser chooses to target children (usually minority children), while adults, who are much more at risk of serious Covid infection and death, are allowed to do as they please.

How does this look like anything close to common sense?

Bowser (above) chooses to target children (usually minority children), while adults, who are at much greater risk of serious Covid infection and death, are allowed to do as they please.

As usual with so many progressive politicians, the emphasis is on punishing our children and the most vulnerable in society, who cannot speak for themselves and lack the power that adults enjoy.

It is repulsive and everyone should be outraged.

Bowser needs a wake-up call and she needs one now. It must be held accountable at the national level.

What exactly should the children do? Moving to another state? Not everyone has the economic means to just pick up and move to Florida, Muriel.

But wait, it gets worse.

While she focuses on childhood vaccination, she also fails to deal with a crime wave that is spreading across the city.

The Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia recorded 326 car thefts between January 1 and August 30 of this year. That is an increase of 27% compared to the same period last year. Firearms were involved in 73% of those carjacking incidents.

Just days ago, Washington Commanders running back player Brian Robinson was hospitalized after being shot twice in the leg by two teenagers while attempting a carjacking in Northwest DC.

This spike in crime, by the measure of a rational person, should be the top priority, not vaccinating children, which has not been shown to stop Covid infections or transmission.

Just days ago, Washington Commanders running back player Brian Robinson (above) was hospitalized after being shot twice in the leg by two teens while attempting a carjacking in Northwest DC.

Perhaps that’s because it’s easier to deal with the children of tax-paying families rather than, say, the flood of unvaccinated illegal immigrants into the city.

It’s easier to set insane and arbitrary Covid vaccine requirements for kids than to deal with the fact that a star soccer player in Washington DC at night can’t walk out without being robbed and shot twice in the leg.

Parents have the right to educate their child and children have the right not to be treated differently because they have not yet reached adulthood. Citizens in the United States and the capital of our country have a right to law and order and feel safe when they walk around with their families.

Why is it so hard for progressive Democrats to prioritize real security, instead of fetishizing the Covid threat?

For some reason, the fight against rampant and increasing crime in blue cities is never fought with the same vigor. Is it somehow politically incorrect?

I have absolutely no idea, but I do know that somehow a price will be paid.

Pathetic, it seems that the burden is on our children – and they may be paying with their future.